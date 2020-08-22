Hello lovelies!

SUQQU Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection is inspired by noble clothes and features among new limited edition blushes and lipsticks a stunning 8 pan Eyeshadow Palette.

Asia Launch Date – 2 November 2020 | UK Launch Date – November at Selfridges | HARRODS | Liberty London

SUQQU Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection

The news of SUQQU Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection was released yesterday and I’m super excited for this eyeshadow palette.

SUQQU Eyeshadow Compact – Limited Edition

I missed their last year 8 pan palette release so I’m adding this one to my wish-list. This new eyeshadow palette is different not only in color but also in texture. It features 3 satin eyeshadows that create a beautiful luster, 3 shimmer finish eyeshadows that shine like a jewel and 2 matte shades with velvety textures. Since this collection is inspired by noble clothes and silky materials, just like wearing layers of clothing, you can add and enjoy the color eyeshadows of the new palette.

The point is that the eight-color eye shadow is different not only in color but also in texture. A satin shadow that brings a beautiful luster, a jewel shadow that shines like a jewel, and a matte velvet shadow that enhances the beauty of colors are layered to create a three-dimensional eye area. Just like wearing layers of clothing, you can freely add colors and enjoy the colorful makeup of adults with a sense of elation.

SHADES:

Satin shadows: Pale Pink, Metallic Red, Night Gray

Jewel Shadow: Silver Pearl, Yellow Bronze, Orchid Purple

Velvet Matte: Burnt Orange, Deep Brown

I have a surprise for you! In case you don’t follow me on Instagram already, check out the swatches I posted yesterday. Many accounts have already released photo swatches so you can easily find them on social media.

SUQQU Pure Color Blush – Limited Edition

The popular SUQQU Powder blush is now available in a three-dimensional striped pattern reminiscent of silk fabrics. The new cheek color blushes will offer a soft luster with a matte and soft texture. You can create a stylish look by combining the three shades for a multi-dimensional effect.

SHADES:

No.122 Rose Red X Shine Pink

No.123 Yellow Brown X Shimmer Beige

SUQQU Vibrant Rich Lipstick – Limited Edition

The soft matte SUQQU Vibrant Rich lipstick which debuted in the early Spring of 2020 comes in two limited colors.

No.110 Warm Beige – with a reddish tint that gives your lips a natural look

No.111 Red – bright red with a yellow undertone