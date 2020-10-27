Home Beauty The Disney x House of Sillage Collection for Holiday 2020
The Disney x House of Sillage Collection for Holiday 2020

by Tavia
Hello lovelies!

The Disney x House of Sillage Holiday 2020 Collection will be launching next month and I have the first information. This is one cute but luxurious collection that will surely impress and add an instant smile. 🙂

The Disney x House of Sillage Collection

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – 12 November 2020 at SAKS and HouseofSillage.com

 

The Disney x House of Sillage Collection for Holiday 2020

The Disney x House of Sillage Box

Disney x House of Sillage Mickey Mouse Parfum – New & Limited Edition – $395

This is one cute and luxurious fragrance at the same time. Launching just in time for the holiday season this House of Sillage Mickey Mouse Parfum will be an ideal gift. The bottle is pure luxury and opulence and contains precious gemstones and unique elements made through countless hours of design and master craftsmanship.

The Disney x House of Sillage Parfum Lipstick Case

Disney x House of Sillage Bow Lipstick Case & Refill – New & Limited Edition – $295

The new Disney x House of Sillage Bow Lipstick Case in this daring red packaging adorn with brilliant diamond-cut Swarovski crystals looks extremely festive. The classic red lipstick is suitable for any skin color and ideal to be worn during the Holiday season. Along with the Mickey Mouse Parfum this limited edition House of Sillage set can represent a gift to remember.

Products can be purchased individually as well.

The Disney x House of Sillage Red Lipstick

