Hello lovelies!

The Disney x House of Sillage Holiday 2020 Collection will be launching next month and I have the first information. This is one cute but luxurious collection that will surely impress and add an instant smile. 🙂

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

U.S. Launch Date – 12 November 2020 at SAKS and HouseofSillage.com

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

The Disney x House of Sillage Collection for Holiday 2020

This is one cute and luxurious fragrance at the same time. Launching just in time for the holiday season this House of Sillage Mickey Mouse Parfum will be an ideal gift. The bottle is pure luxury and opulence and contains precious gemstones and unique elements made through countless hours of design and master craftsmanship.

The new Disney x House of Sillage Bow Lipstick Case in this daring red packaging adorn with brilliant diamond-cut Swarovski crystals looks extremely festive. The classic red lipstick is suitable for any skin color and ideal to be worn during the Holiday season. Along with the Mickey Mouse Parfum this limited edition House of Sillage set can represent a gift to remember.

Products can be purchased individually as well.