Needless to say the beauty of SULWHASOO Radiance Blushes mesmerizes me everytime. Even though their products are still new to me, each time I see one of their Powder Compacts I’m simply amazed by the elegant beauty.

In a beauty world that’s become so competitive and some brands are embossing their logos or names on the products hoping they’ll stand out on the counters, SULWHASOO keeps that fresh, elegance, simplicity and timeless beauty in their products. At least this is the feeling I’m getting when I’m admiring their products.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Beautylish, YesStyle

SULWHASOO Radiance Blushes for Spring 2019

Inspired by the vitality of red plum blossoms in bloom, this multihued blush adds a natural wash of color and a healthy-looking glow. It acts like a blush and a highlighter in one, brightening dull and sallow tones and adding a soft-focus pearlescent finish.

Bloominous Pearl Powder, born with Sulwhasoo’s original color science, brings the appearance of clarity and radiance to the skin while Soft Slip Base Technology blends effortlessly and naturally on top of any base makeup regardless of skin texture. A luxurious, ultrasoft brush with a mix of natural hair and microfiber bristles helps with easy, perfected application.

A multihued blush compact featuring three colors in one to mix and match for the perfect, highlighted radiance.

Pink Harmony

Coral Harmony

