Beauty

Shu Uemura Unlimited Lasting Fluid Foundation 2019

February 25, 2019

Hello beauties!

Shu Uemura Unlimited Lasting Fluid is the newest foundation the brand added to their permanent range. Launched in Asia only last week, the new Shu Uemura Unlimited Lasting Fluid foundation was especially created for Asian women according to their skin tones.

AVAILABILITY

Japan Launch Date – Now at shuuemura.jp

Shu Uemura Unlimited is a new liquid foundation with SPF 24 which features 24 shades. The foundation focuses on three key and simply points: color range, light-weight texture and long lasting.

The formula is light and smooth, giving an even color to your complexion while feeling completely lightweight. All the shades have been selected to suit Asian women of all skin tones. This selection of shades is based on through the research of over 3000 women from all over Asia. Apparently the rich color variations seem almost custom made.

Since the foundation is available only in Asia (at least for the moment I hope) I’m really curious to know what Asian women think about this 24 color range and if indeed it matches their needs.

