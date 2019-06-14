Home Beauty SUQQU Mid Summer 2019 Makeup
SUQQU Mid Summer 2019 Makeup

June 14, 2019

Hello babes!

SUQQU Mid Summer 2019 Makeup is a delightful collection of new colours that we can explore starting from next week. Everything is limited edition so you know when is SUQQU products just fly off the counters.

AVAILABILITY

UK Launch Date – 20 June 2019 at Harrods, Selfridges

SUQQU Eye & Cheek Color Compact – New – £46.00

A palette of 2 eyeshadows & a blusher. Softly define the eye with the vibrant orange & pink sparkles. Finish the look with the cool lavender blush on cheeks.

  • 101 Tousakou

RELATED: SUQQU Summer Mist #117 Designing Color Eyes Palette Review

SUQQU Lip Stain Lacquer – New & Limited Edition – £24.00

A new & limited-edition shade from the popular lip stain series is a deep berry for effortlessly glamorous, statement lips.

RELATED: SUQQU Extra Glow Lipstick 111 Fireworks Review

