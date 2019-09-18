Home Beauty Smashbox Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection & Sets
Beauty

Smashbox Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection & Sets

September 18, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

Smashbox Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection & Sets are already available so check out all the details before you make your shopping purchase!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – Now at ULTA, Sephora

 

Smashbox Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection & Sets

Planetary Cheek Palette – $29.00

Smashbox’s Cosmic Celebrations Planetary Cheek Palette is a multifaceted highlighter & blush palette with a unique planetary design curated to create a glow that’s out of this world.

  • Sugar & Spice Warm pink sparkle, white pink duo chrome, warm rose gold shimmer
  • Heart & Solar Champagne shimmer, warm bronze, gold sparkle
  • Planet Out Coral, light pink, watermelon

RELATED: Hourglass Ghost Holiday 2019 Collection

Shooting Star Set – $39.00 ($67 Value)

Boost your star power with Smashbox’s Cosmic Celebrations 3-Palette Shooting Star Set. It features 2 full-size Cover Shot Palettes & 1 limited-edition Star Bright Cheek Palette with blush, bronze & highlight.

  • Nova Cover Shot Eye Palette
  • Minimalist Cover Shot Eye Palette
  • Star Bright Cheek Palette

RELATED: NARS HOLIDAY 2019 MAKEUP COLLECTION & SETS

 

Divine Shine Gloss Angeles Trio – $25.00 ($57 Value)

Saturate your lips with high-shine. These lip glosses are infused with hyaluronic acid to hydrate lips, while vitamin E nourishes and keeps them soft. They evenly build sheer to medium color.

  • 3 x 0.13 oz/ 4 mL Full-Size Gloss Angeles Lip Glosses in Beachy Keen, Shimmer Nova, Mercurial

Photo Finish Star Power Primer Set – $22.00 ($45 Value)

Get skin that looks out of this world with this trio of makeup primers. The original Photo Finish Foundation Primer goes on clear to smooth the look of skin and blur flaws. Primer Water primes, hydrates, and refreshes skin. Primerizer hydrates skin for up to 24 hours.

  • 0.41 oz/ 12 mL Travel-Size Photo Finish Foundation Primer
  • 1 oz/ 30 mL Travel-Size Photo Finish Primer Water
  • 0.5 oz/ 15 mL Travel-Size Photo Finish Primerizer

 

SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Kinetics Ice Cream Spring 2014 Collection – Round-Up...

May 10, 2014

Illamasqua Superior Liquid Metal – Review, Photos, Swatches

November 4, 2010

Catrice Lovely Lips Fall Winter 2014 Collection

July 4, 2014

Giorgio Armani No.108 Flash Lacquer Review, Swatches, Photos

January 26, 2016

Dolce & Gabbana Fuchsia Shine Lipstick Review, Swatches,...

February 22, 2018

La Mer Illuminating Powder for Fall 2016

October 1, 2016

Tarte Busy Gal Collection for Summer 2019

June 10, 2019

Giveaway for September’s Top Commentators – 2 Winners...

September 1, 2010

MAC Smolder Eye Kohl – Review, Photos &...

June 7, 2013

NARS Spring 2017 Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Shade...

February 18, 2017

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.