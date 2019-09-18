Hello beauties!

Smashbox Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection & Sets are already available so check out all the details before you make your shopping purchase!

U.S. Launch Date – Now at ULTA, Sephora

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Smashbox Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection & Sets

Planetary Cheek Palette – $29.00 Smashbox’s Cosmic Celebrations Planetary Cheek Palette is a multifaceted highlighter & blush palette with a unique planetary design curated to create a glow that’s out of this world. Sugar & Spice Warm pink sparkle, white pink duo chrome, warm rose gold shimmer

Warm pink sparkle, white pink duo chrome, warm rose gold shimmer Heart & Solar Champagne shimmer, warm bronze, gold sparkle

Champagne shimmer, warm bronze, gold sparkle Planet Out Coral, light pink, watermelon RELATED: Hourglass Ghost Holiday 2019 Collection

Shooting Star Set – $39.00 ($67 Value) Boost your star power with Smashbox’s Cosmic Celebrations 3-Palette Shooting Star Set. It features 2 full-size Cover Shot Palettes & 1 limited-edition Star Bright Cheek Palette with blush, bronze & highlight. Nova Cover Shot Eye Palette

Cover Shot Eye Palette Minimalist Cover Shot Eye Palette

Cover Shot Eye Palette Star Bright Cheek Palette RELATED: NARS HOLIDAY 2019 MAKEUP COLLECTION & SETS

Divine Shine Gloss Angeles Trio – $25.00 ($57 Value) Saturate your lips with high-shine. These lip glosses are infused with hyaluronic acid to hydrate lips, while vitamin E nourishes and keeps them soft. They evenly build sheer to medium color. 3 x 0.13 oz/ 4 mL Full-Size Gloss Angeles Lip Glosses in Beachy Keen, Shimmer Nova, Mercurial

Photo Finish Star Power Primer Set – $22.00 ($45 Value) Get skin that looks out of this world with this trio of makeup primers. The original Photo Finish Foundation Primer goes on clear to smooth the look of skin and blur flaws. Primer Water primes, hydrates, and refreshes skin. Primerizer hydrates skin for up to 24 hours. 0.41 oz/ 12 mL Travel-Size Photo Finish Foundation Primer

1 oz/ 30 mL Travel-Size Photo Finish Primer Water

0.5 oz/ 15 mL Travel-Size Photo Finish Primerizer