Hello beauties!
Let’s all have a sneak peek of Hourglass Ghost Holiday 2019 Collection. Hourglass will be holding 2 master classes in UK so if you want to attend you will not only be able to get a sneak peek into the new holiday 2019 collection but also shop the goodies in advance before it will launch. This sounds really tempting and the tickets costs only £30.00 if you are thinking of booking online.
Join Laura Janes, Hourglass Vice President of Global Artistry and Training, for an exclusive make-up masterclass at our Manchester and Leeds stores. Get a preview of the brand’s new holiday collection – launching on 27th September – plus shop the range before general release.
UK Launch Date – 27 September 2019 at Harvey Nichols (pre-sale on 25 September for Hourglass Makeup Masterclass) | 1 October 2019 at Selfridges, Harrods, Net-a-Porter, SpaceNK, Liberty London, John Lewis
Hourglass Ghost Holiday 2019 Collection
Hourglass Ambient Lighting Ghost Palette – New – £75.00
The palette features three best selling shades and three new shades. Many have commented on the new packaging already. While the top is a mirror-like the bottom is a frosted transparent plastic that is a bit see-through. Basically they tried to give that idea of a ghost packaging but I personally don’t like it. I just think it cuts out the elegance and makes it look a bit cheap.
Hourglass is not the only brand that comes up with this frosty transparent packaging. We’ve recently seen the same packaging at Pat McGrath Mini Palettes (info, photos).
Shades:
- Dim Light
- Diffused Light
- Irridescent Strobe Light
- Eternal Bronze Light Bronzer (New)
- Iridescent Rose Strobe Blush (New)
- Sublime Flush Blush (New)
Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow Collection – Limited Edition
Each glitter eyeshadow will contain 0.07 oz / 2 g.
Confession Lipstick Duo – Limited Edition
Hourglass Blush Quad – Limited Edition
I’ll be back with more details closer to the launch date. Are you ladies grabbing anything from this collection? 🙂