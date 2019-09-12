Hello beauties!

Let’s all have a sneak peek of Hourglass Ghost Holiday 2019 Collection. Hourglass will be holding 2 master classes in UK so if you want to attend you will not only be able to get a sneak peek into the new holiday 2019 collection but also shop the goodies in advance before it will launch. This sounds really tempting and the tickets costs only £30.00 if you are thinking of booking online.

Join Laura Janes, Hourglass Vice President of Global Artistry and Training, for an exclusive make-up masterclass at our Manchester and Leeds stores. Get a preview of the brand’s new holiday collection – launching on 27th September – plus shop the range before general release.

UK Launch Date – 27 September 2019 at Harvey Nichols (pre-sale on 25 September for Hourglass Makeup Masterclass) | 1 October 2019 at Selfridges, Harrods, Net-a-Porter, SpaceNK, Liberty London, John Lewis

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Hourglass Ghost Holiday 2019 Collection

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Ghost Palette – New – £75.00

The palette features three best selling shades and three new shades. Many have commented on the new packaging already. While the top is a mirror-like the bottom is a frosted transparent plastic that is a bit see-through. Basically they tried to give that idea of a ghost packaging but I personally don’t like it. I just think it cuts out the elegance and makes it look a bit cheap.

Hourglass is not the only brand that comes up with this frosty transparent packaging. We’ve recently seen the same packaging at Pat McGrath Mini Palettes (info, photos).

Shades:

Dim Light

Diffused Light

Irridescent Strobe Light

Eternal Bronze Light Bronzer (New)

Iridescent Rose Strobe Blush (New)

Sublime Flush Blush (New)

Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow Collection – Limited Edition

Each glitter eyeshadow will contain 0.07 oz / 2 g.

Confession Lipstick Duo – Limited Edition

Hourglass Blush Quad – Limited Edition

I’ll be back with more details closer to the launch date. Are you ladies grabbing anything from this collection? 🙂

SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY

