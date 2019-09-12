Home Beauty Hourglass Ghost Holiday 2019 Collection
Beauty

Hourglass Ghost Holiday 2019 Collection

September 12, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

Let’s all have a sneak peek of Hourglass Ghost Holiday 2019 Collection. Hourglass will be holding 2 master classes in UK so if you want to attend you will not only be able to get a sneak peek into the new holiday 2019 collection but also shop the goodies in advance before it will launch. This sounds really tempting and the tickets costs only £30.00 if you are thinking of booking online.

Join Laura Janes, Hourglass Vice President of Global Artistry and Training, for an exclusive make-up masterclass at our Manchester and Leeds stores. Get a preview of the brand’s new holiday collection – launching on 27th September – plus shop the range before general release.

AVAILABILITY

UK Launch Date – 27 September 2019 at Harvey Nichols (pre-sale on 25 September for Hourglass Makeup Masterclass) | 1 October 2019 at Selfridges, Harrods, Net-a-Porter, SpaceNK, Liberty London, John Lewis

 

Hourglass Ghost Holiday 2019 Collection

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Ghost Palette – New – £75.00

The palette features three best selling shades and three new shades. Many have commented on the new packaging already. While the top is a mirror-like the bottom is a frosted transparent plastic that is a bit see-through. Basically they tried to give that idea of a ghost packaging but I personally don’t like it. I just think it cuts out the elegance and makes it look a bit cheap.

Hourglass is not the only brand that comes up with this frosty transparent packaging. We’ve recently seen the same packaging at Pat McGrath Mini Palettes (info, photos).

Shades:

  • Dim Light
  • Diffused Light
  • Irridescent Strobe Light
  • Eternal Bronze Light Bronzer (New)
  • Iridescent Rose Strobe Blush (New)
  • Sublime Flush Blush (New)

Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow Collection – Limited Edition

Each glitter eyeshadow will contain 0.07 oz / 2 g.

Confession Lipstick Duo – Limited Edition

Hourglass Blush Quad – Limited Edition

I’ll be back with more details closer to the launch date. Are you ladies grabbing anything from this collection? 🙂

SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Guerlain Black Perfecto by La Petite Robe Noire

August 21, 2017

RMK Holiday Makeup Kit 2013

October 23, 2013

Senna Spring 2013 A Touch of Pretty Collection...

April 4, 2013

Clarins Joli Rouge Shine Lip Glaze for Fall...

July 14, 2015

Kinetics Rich nail polish from the Change It...

May 6, 2010

Givenchy Mister Perfect Instant Makeup Eraser HD for...

March 1, 2012

Fenty Beauty NEW Stunna Lip Paint 2019 Shades

February 7, 2019

Armani New Eye Tint 2019

March 28, 2019

Estee Lauder Spring 2013 Makeup Collection – Asia...

March 11, 2013

Chantecaille Monte Carlo Collection for Fall 2015

August 10, 2015

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.