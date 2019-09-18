Hello lovelies!

I hope you are sitting comfortable as I have all the Swatches of NARS Holiday 2019 Collection for you today. In case you have missed my previous post with promo photos, make sure you check it out because this collection is huge and features a lot of makeup sets and palettes.

I have for you swatches of NARS Holiday 2019 Palettes as well as all the new glittering and creamy lipsticks. This post is going to be long so let’s get started. I definitely consider this collection to be the bomb with a super festive packaging, right colors for holiday, different finishes from matte to shimmers and glitters.

Basically anyone will easily find something to buy and use from NARS Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection because it’s so versatile and many of these products have the right shades to be used even after the holiday season.

U.S. / UK / International – October 2019 at NARS, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

NARS Holiday 2019 Collection SWATCHES

Let’s start with NARS Holiday 2019 Eyeshadow Palettes which are inspired just like the rest of the collection by the famous Studio 54 club in the 70’s. Each palette features 12 eye shadows with different finishes and a mesmerizing festive packaging.

NARS Hyped Eyeshadow Palette – 12x 0.04 oz / 1.2 g

This palette includes not only eyeshadows but also rich pigments. If you want a makeup that pops and grabs attention while being sophisticated then this palette is for you. The shades vary from warm neutrals to bold colors in matte, satin and shimmery textures. Check out swatches!

Shades:

A: Iridescent Peach Shimmer

B: Light Pink Shimmer

C: Matt Brown

D: Matt Saddle

E: Satin Tangerine

F: Shimmering Taupe

G: Matte Hot Pink

H: Shimmering Cocoa Brown

I: Matte Fuchsia

J: Matte Mauve Brown

K: Pink & Gold Shimmer

L: Shimmering Black

NARS Inferno Eyeshadow Palette – 12x 0.04 oz / 1.2 g

This palette is definitely more intense than the previous one. Features 12 shades of glitter with a new formula of sparkling shimmer, satin and metallic textures. Swatches of NARS Inferno Eyeshadow Palette are bellow!

Shades:

a: Satin cream

b: Shimmering beige

c: Brick matte

d: Shimmering bronze

e: Shimmering rose gold

f: Metallic gold

g: Metallic copper

h: Glitter cream

i: Shimmering cocoa

j: Glitter multicolor

k: Glitter amethyst

l : Shimmering black

This palette was already available at Sephora so it launched as a preview of the entire collection. If you want to buy it, check out the swatches right bellow to make a smart purchase decision.

Shades:

Final Cut – Peach coral

– Peach coral Amour – Matte rose pink

– Matte rose pink Luster – Sheer golden apricot

– Sheer golden apricot Crave – Matte bright coral

– Matte bright coral Loves Me – Strawberry pink with golden shimmer

– Strawberry pink with golden shimmer Disco Nights – Opal

Star Scene Teak Palette – Limited Edition

This one is a beauty and by far my favorite palette from the entire collection. As the name suggests you can see on the packaging countless star-shaped sequins as well as on the pattern of the shades.

The texture of the shade is smooth and easily blendable, while the finish give and elegant glossiness which will complement your cheeks. I honestly can’t wait to try it!

Shades:

Shimmering Peach Champagne – sparkling champagne Shimmering Candy Pink – fresh pink Mid-tone Raspberry Shimmer – yellow toned berry

NARS Studio 54 Audacious Lipsticks – Limited Edition

These new lip colors give sparkle to your lips just like a disco ball. You get an instantly shimmering sparkle finish with plenty of glitter in a single coat.

Shades:

5009 Beige & Shimmering Gold

5010 Red & Bronze Shimmer

5011 Red & Red Shimmer

5049 Plum & Gold Shimmer

The packaging of these NARS Audacious holiday 2019 lipsticks is so cool that I’m sure I won’t be able to resist buying at least one shade! Here we have the best selling 4 shades of NARS Audacious lipsticks that are being repacked in a limited edition special Holiday 2019 packaging.

Shades:

5013 Mahogany

5014 Geranium

5015 Tan Rose

5048 Terracotta Rose

I don’t claim and right on the photos, they were reposted from Fortune-Girl but they were edited by me. All the credit for the original photos goes to Fortune-Girl. A big thank you!