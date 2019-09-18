Hello lovelies!

Anastasia Norvina Vol. 2 Pigment Palette for Holiday 2019 will hit counters exactly one month after the launch of ABH Norvina Vol.1 Pro Palette. I think this launch comes way to fast as we didn’t even had time to enjoy the previous palette.

In case you don’t know the tea about Anastasia Norvina Vol.2 Pigment Palette, apparently this one was being sold at one of the Sephora stores way before its time and someone who actually bought it posted the photos on social media.

Apparently it was called a leak because the client who righteously bought the palette just shared it on Twitter but God forbid the retailer or the brand will take any responsibility.

U.S. / UK Launch Dates – 26 September 2019 at SEPHORA, 1 October 2019 at Beautylish, ULTA

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Anastasia Norvina Vol. 2 Pigment Palette for Holiday 2019

This reminds me of a similar scenario when I purchased Benefit Galifornia Blush (review, swatches) from Sephora Romania as it was released with months in advanced from U.S. or other countries and I was accused of leaking the product even though I just bought it from Sephora.

So I don’t really believe in coincidences anymore as Sephora has displayed a lot of products (Fenty Beauty rings a bell too?!) on their counters before the official launch date and the genuine customers who bought the products were just excited to share with everyone on social media.

The next edition in the Norvina palette series is Vol. 2, which features an array of bright colorful shades like blues and greens with pops of pink and some neutrals is definitely not for those who are color shy. The majority of the shades included appear to be matte, though there are a few shimmers.

Enjoy swatches of Anastasia Norvina Vol. 2 Pigment Palette