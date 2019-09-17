NARS Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection & Gift Sets (All Photos)

Hello sweeties!

The former night club in the 70’s, “Studio 54” is once again in the spotlight as the inspiration for the upcoming NARS Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection and Gift Sets. It’s a sparkly and glittery collection which looks completely festive and holiday appropriate.

Get ready for a super long article as NARS Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection features a long list of products with shimmering finishes and amazing formulas. Some of them are provocative lipstick colors, sparkling eyeshadow palettes and innovative mascaras.

U.S. / UK / International – October 2019 at NARS, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

NARS Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection & Gift Sets

I have my eyes on the NARS Studio 54 lipstick set which features 4 super sparkling and glitter shades with an insane pigmentation. These are definitely disco light appropriate and will guarantee a sparkle on your lips.

There are many lip products sets joining this collection and many of them will be available starting November 2019. I’m pretty sure those of you who live in U.S. won’t have to wait that long as products always pop up earlier in the states.

NARS Disco Baby Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Set will feature some of the best selling shades in No.2488 Do me Baby or Chestnut Rose. NARS Outshine Lip Gloss Set features two nude shades and one transparent one that will give your lips an intensive shine.

NARS Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection includes:

All Access Power Matte Pigment Set

NARS Studio 54 Slipstick

NARS Disco Strip Stick Lipsticks

Outshine Lip Gloss Set

Never Enough Lipstick Coffret

Velvet Rope Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Set

Disco Baby Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Set

Hyped Eye Shadow Palette

Inferno Eye Shadow Palette

Free Rubber Teak Palette

Star Scene Teak Palette

Orgasm Euphoria Set

VIP room essential Set

Studio 54 Dolce Vita Cracker

Studio 54 Climax Set

Softcore Blush & Balm Duo 5027

Softcore Blush & Balm Duo 5028

Softcore Blush & Balm Duo 5029

Studio 54 Brush Set

I hope you’ll have enough patience to check out all the photos… 🙂

