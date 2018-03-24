Hello beauties!

When it comes to trying out new perfumes Rouge Bunny Rouge Discovery Coffret Fragrance Sampling Set can be the right choice. Maybe you are not familiar with the brand but you do love fragrances and you don’t want to spent money a full size perfume that you don’t like if you’ll like. The Fragrance Sampling Set is the best choice as you are offered a selection of 7 sampling perfumes. Needless to say that it can be the perfect gift as well. So many times I wanted to buy a perfume for someone dear to me but I was afraid that I’ll not get the right one. Choosing the right fragrance, especially as a gift for someone can become mission impossible sometimes. By choosing RBR Discovery Coffret Fragrance Sampling Set you can rest assure that even the most demanding women will find a favorite scent.

Where to buy:

U.S. / UK & Internationally – Now at @rougebunnyrouge.com RBR-CHICPROFILE20 code to receive 20% discount at RBR boutique, Bloomingdales, Beauty Habit

Rouge Bunny Rouge Discovery Coffret Fragrance Sampling Set Impressions

RBR Discovery Coffret Fragrance Sampling Set ($50.00 / €45.00) contains 7 classic Eaux de Parfum from the Fragrant Confections and Provenance Tales collections in svelte 2ml / 0.07 fl oz spray vials.

I own some of these scents in full size as well but I like the mini, travel-size set as well. Not long ago I reviewed RBR Collector’s Coffret Fragrant Confections. Yesterday I had the pleasure of receiving RBR Collector’s Coffret Provenance Tales as a gift from a dear friend. She knows how much I like RBR perfumes and with a Trio-Fragrance Set you can hardly go wrong as a gift. 🙂

I said it before! RBR fragrances are falling into the luxury, expensive side and you’ll instantly notice it from the first sniff. They are not the ordinary scents that you can grab at any drugstore. Even more if RBR were to open an offline shop, they would definitely be displayed in a boutique. They scent is very persistent, lingers on the skin for a long time. You can still smell it on your clothes the next day.

This set is definitely the ideal introduction to the fine fragrances of Rouge Bunny Rouge.

The set contains:

Chatoyant – oriental woody amber

Incantation – green fruity woody

Lilt – green fruity musky

Vespers – woody spicy floral

Cynefin – floral ambery

Embers – oriental ambery

Silvan – woody spicy musky

Please let me know if you had the pleasure of trying out any of these fragrances yet. Which one is your favorite? I absolutely adore Silvan and Chatoyant! 🙂