Yesterday we talked about Guerlain New Rouge G Lipstick line that is coming up next month. Today I have swatches of the new Guerlain Rouge lipsticks to show you, so follow me after the jump.

Availability

UK Launch Date – mid April 2018 at Debenhams, Selfridges, Harrods

Guerlain New Rouge G Lipstick 2018 SWATCHES

You can check my previous post for promo photos and more information. Today I’ll be brief, as I believe the swatches bellow tell the entire story.

So, there will be 30 lipstick shades coming our way. Eight of them will be limited edition, like the blue, green or yellow one. The formula has been improved so it’s a bit different than the old Rouge G formula.

Along with these lipsticks, which can be purchased as refills, you will have the possibility to choose from 15 lipstick cases. This way you can customize your lipstick and wear your favorite case with different lipsticks.

I understand that the new lipstick cases are not compatible with the old Guerlain Rouge G lipsticks. That means you’ll have to pick one of the new shades to go with one of the lipstick cases. I’m aiming the pink ones, but that’s an easy guess. 🙂

There are a variety of colors to choose from, reds, pinks and corals, plus the less unusual and bold ones. I’d have to say that I’m not seeing a lot of purples here thought.

Please let me know what do you think about the new Guerlain Rouge G Lipsticks and if you have them on your list. 🙂

Thanks to Fiona for sending me the swatches! The photos were edited by me, so please give credit if you want to re-post.