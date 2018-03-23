Rouge Bunny Rouge Colour-Matching Concentrate Review, Swatches, Photos

Hello pretties!

Today I want to talk to you about Rouge Bunny Rouge Colour-Matching Concentrate which just launched. This is a new product and permanent product available in one universal shade. I’ve been testing this one a couple of times since I got it in PR. The proper name to address this product is Aubades and Serenades Colour-Matching Concentrate as you know there’s always a story behind RBR names. 🙂 I have swatches and more photos for you so keep on reading to find out more.

Where to buy:

U.S. / UK & Internationally – Now at @rougebunnyrouge.com RBR-CHICPROFILE20 code to receive 20% discount at RBR boutique, Bloomingdales, Beauty Habit

Rouge Bunny Rouge Colour-Matching Concentrate Review

Rouge Bunny Rouge Colour-Matching Concentrate ($50.00 / €44.00 for 15 ml / 0.51 fl oz) is a product that will adjust your foundation shade to your skin. It comes in one shade No.075 Sonnet which works for all skin types and colors.

Basically you can mix this product with your foundation whenever you feel you want to go a shade darker or even more. Let’s say you love your new foundation but the color is not the right one for you. Last time it happened to me was at Huda Beauty counter when I got their Faux Filter Foundation (review, swatches). Strangely it happened to me twice when I bought Armani foundations at Selfridges so I now I know to not make a purchase right away and ask for a sample as well.

When summer comes and you get that gorgeous tan you don’t have to buy a new foundation anymore. Just mix a bit of RBR Colour-Matching Concentrate and you can keep using your favorite foundation.

It has a very pigmented shade with a neutral undertone so it won’t change the undertone of your foundation. The formula is light and velvety and blends very well. I tried it with three of my favorite foundations and it worked perfectly. It would definitely come in handy during the summer.

The texture is very rich, almost like a syrup but it blends effortlessly with any liquid foundation. It has a slightly semi-matte satin finish. This product is not meant to be used on its own and only mixed with a liquid foundation.

To add skincare benefits to the Colour-Matching Concentrate, RBR infused the formula with soothing Panthenol, antioxidant Vitamin E and with the herbalists’ favourite plant extracts when it comes to cocooning sensitive skin – Witch Hazel and Pansy. Witch Hazel Distillate is known for its toning, purifying and astringent properties, Pansy Extract for the intense moisturising effect.

How to Use Rouge Bunny Rouge Colour-Matching Concentrate

Be very careful with the amount you are mixing in your foundation. I’m a light skin tone and I just need the tinniest bit of product. I tried pressing the pump just a bit, but still the amount of product that came was more than I needed. So what I would definitely recommend is using a plastic or glass palette to put on your concentrate. Then just take very little product and gradually mix it in your foundation until you get the desired shade. I’m saying gradually so you can avoid mixing too much from the beginning and wasting product by getting a too darker foundation shade.

Or you just can put the product on the back of your hand along with your foundation and start mixing it. The key is to mix the right amount of product in your foundation. I didn’t even dare to use a full pump, ever. Just a bit of product darkened my foundation by 5 or 6 shades. So, I know this product is going to last me a long time to the point that I don’t think I’ll ever be able to use it all. I’m going to share it with a friend for sure. 🙂

At this point RBR doesn’t have a Colour-Matching Concentrate that will brighten up your foundation, but maybe they will come up with one. The packaging is very nice as the product comes in matte glass tube with a black pump. It fits in the palm of my hand and it’s very easy to use.

Let me know what do you think about this type of product, if you ever used one and if you think they are useful. 🙂