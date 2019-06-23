Hello pretties!

MAC Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation welcomes 8 new shades to its family starting this month.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at MAC Cosmetics US / MAC Cosmetics UK

MAC Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation

A tenacious waterproof formula that can be used as a foundation or concealer, wearing for an unprecedented 36 hours. Neither rain nor tears can budge this oil-free watertight product that actually repels moisture from the surface of the face. The formula blends seamlessly on the skin with medium to full weightless coverage and a natural satin finish.

With the new 8 shades, MAC Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation is now available in a variety of 32 colors.

New Shades: NC12, NC13, NC17, NC18, NC27, NC38, NC41, NC46