Home Beauty MAC Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation Shade Extension
Beauty

MAC Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation Shade Extension

June 23, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello pretties!

MAC Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation welcomes 8 new shades to its family starting this month.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at MAC Cosmetics US / MAC Cosmetics UK

 

MAC Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation

Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation – $36.00 / £28.00 / €37.50

A tenacious waterproof formula that can be used as a foundation or concealer, wearing for an unprecedented 36 hours. Neither rain nor tears can budge this oil-free watertight product that actually repels moisture from the surface of the face. The formula blends seamlessly on the skin with medium to full weightless coverage and a natural satin finish.

With the new 8 shades, MAC Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation is now available in a variety of 32 colors.

New Shades: NC12, NC13, NC17, NC18, NC27, NC38, NC41, NC46

 

SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Clarins Ombre Minerale Collection for Fall 2012 –...

August 6, 2012

Catrice Nomadic Traces Summer 2015 Collection

March 30, 2015

Laura Mercier Custom Contour Compact

September 1, 2015

YSL Tatouage Couture Fall 2017 Collection

July 17, 2017

Giorgio Armani Ecstasy Shine Lip Cream Swatches, Impressions

September 2, 2017

China Glaze My Little Pony Fall 2017 Collection

July 13, 2017

Guerlain Terracotta Terre D’Ete for Summer 2015

June 11, 2015

RMK Spring Summer 2013 Flawless Airy Matte Collection...

January 12, 2013

YSL Eyes Makeup 2016 Summer Collection

May 3, 2016

Make Up For Ever Pink Fever Spring 2016...

March 29, 2016

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.