July 10, 2019

Hello sweeties!

I already have my calendar booked for 26 July when Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Foundation is going to enter the scene of makeup. There will be 36 foundation shades available, ranging from light to super deep hues. The launch will be accompanied by a primer, setting powder and brushes.

I’m rarely getting excited about a makeup launch nowadays but since I first heard the rumor of Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation line I knew I gotta start saving coins.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 26 July 2019 at Pat McGrath, Selfridges

Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Foundation, Primer & Setting Powder

The prices are not cheap, but as you know Pat always delivers quality. I’m hoping to get my shade matched perfectly so I won’t waste the money because here in UK you can’t return makeup like in U.S.

If you only swatched a product or barely touch it, they won’t refund your money. I know it’s a silly policy but this is how things are done here. Even though I went in store to Selfridges to get my foundation matched, because of the bad lighting the majority of counters have, I ended up with the wrong shade almost every time without being able to return the product.

Sublime Perfection Foundation – $68.00 / £60.00 for 35 ml

“These 36 shades comprise my ultimate kit, my backstage essentials, my must-haves for men and women of all skin tones, sexualities and shapes.” – Pat McGrath

Silky, luxurious and weightless, Mother’s first-ever foundation feels serum-soft to the touch while delivering controlled, easily buildable coverage. Improves skin texture, optically smoothing and blurring the appearance of fine lines and imperfections. 36 perfect color choices – in 5 shade levels ranging from lavishly light to devastatingly deep hues – elevate every skin tone.

Sublime Perfection Primer  – $60.00 / £52.00

 Makeup meets skincare in the ultimate smoothing, skin-refining Primer. The first step in McGrath’s iconic system primes, smoothes, hydrates and renews with a sublime silken effect that instantly turns back time on your complexion by preventing transepidermal moisture loss.

Infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid, this major moisture magnet helps preserve its most youthful qualities, including suppleness, elasticity and tone. The luxe, water-based formulation awakens and refreshes for visibly smooth skin with a velvety matte finish.

RELATED: Pat McGrath Nude, Gold, Bronze Skin Fetish Highlighter & Balm Duo Reviews

Sublime Perfection Setting Powder – $55.00 / £50.00

Mother’s proprietary Flex Form Matrix powder blend gives a barely there feel with soft focus effects that visibly blur fine lines and imperfections. Micronized Amino Acid Treated Pigments in geometric shapes ensure flexible skin adherence with colour-true performance.

This luxury, lighter-than-air Loose Powder delivers imperceptibly buildable coverage to take your look from divine to sublime. Formulated to complement Sublime Perfection Foundation, each of the five shades is individually calibrated to complement a corresponding Sublime Perfection Foundation shade group.

Silky soft and super blendable, the velvety powder veils skin with a modern, natural finish, setting makeup for lasting wear while minimizing the appearance of imperfections.

Foundation Brush – $55.00

Powder Brush – $58.00

