Hello beauties!

Check out the latest MAC Lipstick Trios which reveal the trendy lip shades for Fall 2019. The colors can be purchased separate as well so dive into the article as I have swatches for you after the jump.

U.S. / UK – Now at MAC Cosmetics

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

MAC Lipstick Trios Fall 2019

Spice It Up! – mulled brown berry (Lustre)

– mulled brown berry (Lustre) Dare You – deep brown red (Cremesheen)

– deep brown red (Cremesheen) Marrakesh – intense orange brown (Matte)

Here’s a selection of MAC brownish red lipsticks with swatches attached:

Touch – peachy cinnamon (Lustre)

– peachy cinnamon (Lustre) Mocha – peachy yellow brown (Matte)

– peachy yellow brown (Matte) Mull It Over – dirty peach (Matte – Powder Kiss)

Moving on to the Autumn MAC nude lipsticks with warm peachy undertones:

Capricious – fanciful rose plum (Lustre)

– fanciful rose plum (Lustre) Twig – soft muted brownish-pink (Satin)

– soft muted brownish-pink (Satin) A Little Tamed – midtone pink (Matte – Powder Kiss)

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

These will be the trendy Fall MAC pink lipsticks. What do you lovelies think?