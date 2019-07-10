Hello beauties!
Check out the latest MAC Lipstick Trios which reveal the trendy lip shades for Fall 2019. The colors can be purchased separate as well so dive into the article as I have swatches for you after the jump.
U.S. / UK – Now at MAC Cosmetics
MAC Lipstick Trios Fall 2019
MAC Lipstick – $18.50 / £17.50
- Spice It Up! – mulled brown berry (Lustre)
- Dare You – deep brown red (Cremesheen)
- Marrakesh – intense orange brown (Matte)
Here’s a selection of MAC brownish red lipsticks with swatches attached:
- Touch – peachy cinnamon (Lustre)
- Mocha – peachy yellow brown (Matte)
- Mull It Over – dirty peach (Matte – Powder Kiss)
Moving on to the Autumn MAC nude lipsticks with warm peachy undertones:
- Capricious – fanciful rose plum (Lustre)
- Twig – soft muted brownish-pink (Satin)
- A Little Tamed – midtone pink (Matte – Powder Kiss)
These will be the trendy Fall MAC pink lipsticks. What do you lovelies think?