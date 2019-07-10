Hello lovelies!

Urban Decay Stay Naked Fall 2019 Collection launches next week so check out all the details, prices and swatches down bellow. There’s a new line of foundation and concealer which comes along with lip shades and color correcting fluids. Ups, I almost forgot to mention the beauty blender.

U.S. Launch Dates – 19 July 2019 at Urban Decay | 21 July at ULTA | 29 July at SEPHORA, Nordstrom

Canada & UK Launch Date – 18 July 2019 at Urban Decay, Selfridges, Harrods

Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore & Thailand – 1 August 2019

Mexico Launch Date– 5 August 2019

Urban Decay Stay Naked Fall 2019 Collection

A vegan, buildable medium coverage liquid foundation with a real-skin matte finish that lasts up to 24 hours.

Find your naked truth with Stay Naked Weightless Liquid Foundation, our vegan, buildable medium coverage liquid foundation with a real-skin matte finish that lasts up to 24 hours.

We designed this lineup of 50 shades with 9 shade intensities, 3 mastertones, and 7 undertones to dial in your precise color match. Our waterproof, longwear foundation feels like wearing nothing, thanks to a breathable, flexible formula that moves with you (all day and all night, up to 24 hours!). It not only feels better, it even looks better with its stay-true color, which minimizes the appearance of pores—so you always look like you.

A vegan, demi-matte, and flexible liquid concealer with 25% more pigment and full coverage that lasts up to 24 hours.

Meet Stay Naked Correcting Concealer, our vegan, real-skin matte concealer with 25% more pigment and full coverage that lasts up to 24 hours.

With an expanded range of 25 shades, there’s enough coverage to go around. Our Stay Naked Concealer lineup features 9 shade intensities, 3 mastertones, and 5 undertones. Use this flexible, real-skin matte finish concealer for just about anything, from covering imperfections to highlighting cheekbones.

The patented wave tip applicator makes it easy to get the right level of coverage—use the flat side for precise, light application or lean into the curve for smooth glide-on application and heavier dose of product.

A high-gloss, lightweight lip tint that reacts to your pH and creates a custom shade unique to your tone.

Transform your foundation, concealer, and complexion products with our extra-pigmented red and white Stay Naked Pro Customizers. This vegan, full coverage formula has a real-skin matte finish and does everything from transform product shades to correct dark circles and hyperpigmentation.

Brighten foundations, concealers, and blushes with the Pure White shade. Perfect for ultra-fair to medium skin tones, the pigment shifts colors to a lighter, more pastel version to boost the tone and highlight strategic areas. Medium-dark to ultra-deep shades will love Pure Red—it’ll knock out dark under-eye circles and eliminate discoloration or hyperpigmentation in a single swipe.

Pure Red

Pure White

A super-soft sponge with a silicone center that ensures smooth makeup application without soaking up excess product.

Build it up, baby! The Build + Blend Sponge is our super-soft, double-sided sponge with a silicone center that ensures smooth makeup application without soaking up excess product.

Use the Build Blend Sponge’s silicone center to build up product and max out coverage on your complexion, then blend and diffuse with the super-soft sponge. Dampen the sponge and watch it double in size for all-over buffing. Its tapered tip makes allows for precise application in those hard-to-reach spots.