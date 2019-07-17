Home Beauty Pat McGrath Mini Lip Fetish Set
Pat McGrath Mini Lip Fetish Set

July 17, 2019

Hello beauties!

Check out Pat McGrath Mini Lip Fetish Lip Balms Set which is available now at Selfridges.

UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges

Pat McGrath Mini Lip Fetish Set

Mini Lip Fetish Lip Balms Set of Three – £33.00

Awarded an MBE by the Queen and hailed “the most influential makeup artist in the world” by Anna Wintour, it’s safe to say Pat McGrath is a living legend in the beauty industry. The British trailblazer caused quite a stir when she headed up Pat McGrath Labs stateside in 2015, and now the Mothership is finally home. With a touch of colour, these Mini Lip Fetish Lip Balms satisfy your fixation with a kissably-soft pout.

Revive, reinvigorate, revolutionise: use as both a divine daily balm and luxe leave-on treatment. Sheer Colour Balm transforms dry, chapped lips with tease of lustrous colour and sensual shine.

