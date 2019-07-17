Hello beauties!

Check out Pat McGrath Mini Lip Fetish Lip Balms Set which is available now at Selfridges.

UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Pat McGrath Mini Lip Fetish Set

Awarded an MBE by the Queen and hailed “the most influential makeup artist in the world” by Anna Wintour, it’s safe to say Pat McGrath is a living legend in the beauty industry. The British trailblazer caused quite a stir when she headed up Pat McGrath Labs stateside in 2015, and now the Mothership is finally home. With a touch of colour, these Mini Lip Fetish Lip Balms satisfy your fixation with a kissably-soft pout.

RELATED: Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Foundation

Revive, reinvigorate, revolutionise: use as both a divine daily balm and luxe leave-on treatment. Sheer Colour Balm transforms dry, chapped lips with tease of lustrous colour and sensual shine.

RELATED: Pat McGrath Christy, Elson 2, Guinevere MatteTrance Lipsticks Reviews