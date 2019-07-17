Hello beauties!
Check out Pat McGrath Mini Lip Fetish Lip Balms Set which is available now at Selfridges.
UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges
Pat McGrath Mini Lip Fetish Set
Mini Lip Fetish Lip Balms Set of Three – £33.00
Awarded an MBE by the Queen and hailed “the most influential makeup artist in the world” by Anna Wintour, it’s safe to say Pat McGrath is a living legend in the beauty industry. The British trailblazer caused quite a stir when she headed up Pat McGrath Labs stateside in 2015, and now the Mothership is finally home. With a touch of colour, these Mini Lip Fetish Lip Balms satisfy your fixation with a kissably-soft pout.
Revive, reinvigorate, revolutionise: use as both a divine daily balm and luxe leave-on treatment. Sheer Colour Balm transforms dry, chapped lips with tease of lustrous colour and sensual shine.
