Dior Diorskin Mineral Nude Matte for Fall 2019

July 17, 2019

Hello beauties!

Dior Diorskin Mineral Nude Matte instantly evens and mattifies the complexion and heightens it with a sheer, natural glow. It is available in three shades and ready for purchase.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus

Dior Diorskin Mineral Nude Matte for Fall 2019

Diorskin Mineral Nude Matte – New – $48.00

Infused with crystalline minerals, the Diorskin Mineral Nude Matte powder instantly evens and mattifies the complexion while heightening it with a sheer, natural glow thanks to its filter effect.

Diorskin Mineral Nude Matte comes in a slimmer, lighter case.

RELATED: Dior Power Look Fall 2019 Makeup Collection

For a matte, nude makeup look, Dior has developed a natural-looking matte perfecting powder that enhances the effects of light on the face. This perfecting finishing powder mattifies the skin for an invisible nude makeup look with a sheer, velvety finish and an enhanced skin texture. The powder’s fine texture creates a seamless, bare-skin effect for a natural makeup look.

Because a beautiful complexion begins with beautiful skin, the ultra-lightweight Diorskin Mineral Nude Matte powder formula is enriched with a vitamin and trace element cocktail. Skin breathes naturally, protected from external stress factors and impurities.

RELATED: Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette Review

Shades:

  • 01 Fair: (before Diorskin Nude Air 010) Fair natural beige.
  • 02 Light: (before Diorskin Nude Air 020) Light natural beige.
  • 03 Medium: (before Diorskin Nude Air 030) Medium natural beige.
