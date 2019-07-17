Hello beauties!

Dior Diorskin Mineral Nude Matte instantly evens and mattifies the complexion and heightens it with a sheer, natural glow. It is available in three shades and ready for purchase.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus

Dior Diorskin Mineral Nude Matte for Fall 2019

Infused with crystalline minerals, the Diorskin Mineral Nude Matte powder instantly evens and mattifies the complexion while heightening it with a sheer, natural glow thanks to its filter effect.

Diorskin Mineral Nude Matte comes in a slimmer, lighter case.

For a matte, nude makeup look, Dior has developed a natural-looking matte perfecting powder that enhances the effects of light on the face. This perfecting finishing powder mattifies the skin for an invisible nude makeup look with a sheer, velvety finish and an enhanced skin texture. The powder’s fine texture creates a seamless, bare-skin effect for a natural makeup look.

Because a beautiful complexion begins with beautiful skin, the ultra-lightweight Diorskin Mineral Nude Matte powder formula is enriched with a vitamin and trace element cocktail. Skin breathes naturally, protected from external stress factors and impurities.

Shades:

01 Fair : (before Diorskin Nude Air 010) Fair natural beige.

: (before Diorskin Nude Air 010) Fair natural beige. 02 Light : (before Diorskin Nude Air 020) Light natural beige.

: (before Diorskin Nude Air 020) Light natural beige. 03 Medium: (before Diorskin Nude Air 030) Medium natural beige.