Hello everyone!

Sisley Phyto-Teint Ultra Eclat Foundation is the new and improved version of the old Phyto-Teint Eclat, launching in the beginning Fall 2019. We are getting a new brightening foundation with a velvet matte natural finish.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – September 2019 at SEPHORA, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Sisley Phyto-Teint Ultra Eclat Foundation

Sisley Phyto-Teint Ultra Eclat foundation has a new formula with skin-loving minerals such as zinc, copper, and magnesium. These minerals will give that second-skin finish, allowing the skin to breathe. This is a basically a brightening foundation, adding light to the skin with a lightweight feeling.

If we will go deeper in the ingredients list we will find humectants like mallow and gardenia flower extracts, both rich in anti-aging flavonoids.

The radiant finish is ensured by soft focus pigments while the final effect is blurring effect that will minimize skin imperfections.

The foundation is available in eight shades:

0 Porcelaine

0+ Vanilla

1 Ivory

2 Soft Beige

2+ Sand

3 Natural

3+ Apricot

4 Honey