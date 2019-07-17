Hello everyone!
Sisley Phyto-Teint Ultra Eclat Foundation is the new and improved version of the old Phyto-Teint Eclat, launching in the beginning Fall 2019. We are getting a new brightening foundation with a velvet matte natural finish.
U.S. / UK Launch Date – September 2019 at SEPHORA, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter
Sisley Phyto-Teint Ultra Eclat Foundation
Sisley Phyto-Teint Ultra Eclat foundation has a new formula with skin-loving minerals such as zinc, copper, and magnesium. These minerals will give that second-skin finish, allowing the skin to breathe. This is a basically a brightening foundation, adding light to the skin with a lightweight feeling.
If we will go deeper in the ingredients list we will find humectants like mallow and gardenia flower extracts, both rich in anti-aging flavonoids.
The radiant finish is ensured by soft focus pigments while the final effect is blurring effect that will minimize skin imperfections.
The foundation is available in eight shades:
- 0 Porcelaine
- 0+ Vanilla
- 1 Ivory
- 2 Soft Beige
- 2+ Sand
- 3 Natural
- 3+ Apricot
- 4 Honey