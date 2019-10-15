Hello beauties!

Pat McGrath Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection is already available online so the other week I went to check it out in store. I have Pat McGrath Holiday 2019 Swatches for you but this will be just part one of the article as here in UK the second part of this collection will arrive on 1 November.

U.S. / UK & International – Now at SEPHORA & Pat McGrath & Selfridges ( 2 quads + lipsticks) | 1 November 2019 at Selfridges – the rest of the collection

Pat McGrath Holiday 2019 Swatches

Basically so far here in UK we have only two Blitz Astral Quads ($65.00) available, with the Iconic Illumination version launching on 1st November. Both palettes looked so festive and holiday appropriate and if you are also into gleaming metallics, you will be sold instantly.

Ritualistic Rose Eyeshadow Quad is my favorite from the entire collection. Please don’t judge me for my obsession with pink shades but this one is just right up my alley. I obviously swatched the shades on bare skin, in a single layer. The upper right shade looked more like a topper to be honest as it was the least intense from the bunch.

Not all the shades are meant to be super pigmented and intense as some of them have a softer look. I prefer a variety of color payoffs to be honest, so I can apply color without being to much even though this palette is meant for the holiday season.

The texture was so smooth, even though the colors had a lot of shimmer, they didn’t feel chunky at all. They are so soft and creamy to the touch and adhere so well on bare skin. I’m definitely considering buying this palette as well even though initially I had only the Iconic Illumination on my list.

Moving on to Nocturnal Nirvana Eyeshadow Quad which definitely looks more intense and is not for those who are color shy. It had the same smooth and silky formula without any of the shades feeling chunky or powdery.

It had a great color payoff and intense pigmentation only in one layer and swatched on bare skin. The colors have a gorgeous metallic finish with the turquoise on the top right corner being less intense.

I’d count only the purple shade from this palette among my favorites so for me this palette in term of color choices doesn’t worth the splurge. I have LIVE SWATCHES ON MY INSTAGRAM for both of these palettes if you want to check them out.

Last but not least we have a limited edition lipstick case, the one with the hearth shape and crystals, which is exclusive to Selfridges. I haven’t swatched the lipsticks just because they were permanent shades which I already reviewed.

I’ll be posting Pat McGrath Holiday 2019 Swatches Part 2 when the rest of the collection will be launching at Selfridges. Stay tuned for upcoming reviews!