Hello beauties!
The other week I went to check out Laura Mercier Holiday 2019 Collection in person and see what the products and shades are like. So while I took Laura Mercier Holiday 2019 Swatches I got to enjoy the products as well. The only problem was the lighting at the counter was not great so I ended up keeping only a few photos on my phone from other brands.
U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Macy’s Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Saks, Liberty London, Selfridges, Feel Unique, John Lewis, Harrods
Laura Mercier Holiday 2019 Swatches
This year’s Paint with Light Illuminator Trio ($52.00) looks stunning but because I bought the previous version from 2018 which has pretty similar shades, I just passed on this new one. The Holiday 2019 version has the shades: Devotion, Inspiration and Obsession while the 2018 edition which I reviewed has Devotion, Addiction, Indiscretion.
Moving on to Fine Art Eyeshadow Palette ($42.00) which features 8 shimmering shades. The swatch fantastic even on bare skin and the formula feels so smooth and silky. No chunky glitter at all and just a creamy wave of brilliant color.
Due to the light at the counter my swatches didn’t come so great in the photos so I borrowed swatches from Fortune Girl as she did an amazing job. Not all the shades are highly pigmented as they are meant for a soft wash of color or just applied on top of the others for a pop of shine.
Have you seen the collection yet in stores? What do you think of the products? 🙂