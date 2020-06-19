Home Beauty Natasha Denona Bronze Summer 2020 Collection
Natasha Denona Bronze Summer 2020 Collection

by Tavia
Hello beauties!

Natasha Denona Bronze Summer 2020 Collection features a new eyeshadow palette along with a cheek face palette. Both products feature warm, bronzy and very summer shades that will beautifully complement tanned skin.

Natasha Denona Bronze Eyeshadow Palette Cheek Face Glow

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – 23 June 2020 at SEPHORA, Beautylish | Europe Launch Date – 23 June 2020 Sephora.fr, Sephora.it | UK Launch Date – 10 July 2020 at Selfridges, Harrods, CultBeauty, Feel Unique, LookFantastic

 

Natasha Denona Bronze Summer 2020 Collection

Bronze Palette – New – $65.00

15 NEW shades Packed with ND’s groundbreaking buttery smooth, hydrating eyeshadow formula in entrancing brown & vibrant bronze shades. Provides maximum color payoff with minimal effort, blending seamlessly to achieve vibrant, ultra-pigmented, long lasting looks.

Natasha Denona Bronze Eyeshadow Palette

These rich pressed pigmented shadows leave the skin with an optimum texture and comfortable all-day wear. Shades and formulas were hand designed by world renowned makeup artist Natasha Denona. Made with the highest quality pure color pigments, dazzling chroma crystals, and luminous mineral pearls. Its’ buttery smooth, hydrating eyeshadow formula wears beautifully on any skin type and skin tone.

SHADES:

  • True Copper– warm copper
  • Suntan– warm medium brown
  • Sundown– medium light yellow-brown
  • Deep Dive– deep brown eggplant
  • Rhodium– medium warm purple with silver reflect
  • Magma– medium dark umber
  • High Degree– red copper
  • Alloy– vibrant bronze with golden reflect
  • Ridge– medium warm mustard
  • True Bronze– foil bronze
  • Gloaming– burnt umber with a light bronze reflect
  • Palladium– warm pinkish taupe
  • Bliss– red pink with golden-green reflects
  • Silk– foiled rich champagne
  • Beach– warm nude

Natasha Denona Bronze Eyeshadow Palette Swatches

Bronze Cheek Face Glow Palette – New – $55.00

Natasha’s 4th extension shade of the Bloom, Tan & Love Glow Palettes. A long-lasting, multi-use palette with hydrating
cream & powder formulas in metallic brown & incandescent champagne shades to define & highlight natural features.
Can be used on cheeks, eyes and lips for an all around sun-kissed glow

Natasha Denona Bronze Cheek Face Glow Palette

SHADES:

  • Bounce Cream Blush – light cool bronze. A gorgeous coral bronze shade with soft a champagne reflection.
  • Bounce Cream Glow – sheer ivory pink. A slightly duo chrome white highlighter with pink reflects.
  • Super Glow Bronze – rich bronze. A “highlighting bronzer” that can be placed slightly above the hollows of the cheek bones for a natural lift. 
  • Super Glow-Nude – nude champagne. Champagne highlighter that can be placed above Super Glow Bronze to
    intensify the cheekbone area, or can be used as an eyeshadow.

Natasha Denona Bronze Cheek Face Glow Palette Swatches

