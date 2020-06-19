Hello beauties!

Natasha Denona Bronze Summer 2020 Collection features a new eyeshadow palette along with a cheek face palette. Both products feature warm, bronzy and very summer shades that will beautifully complement tanned skin.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

U.S. Launch Date – 23 June 2020 at SEPHORA, Beautylish | Europe Launch Date – 23 June 2020 Sephora.fr, Sephora.it | UK Launch Date – 10 July 2020 at Selfridges, Harrods, CultBeauty, Feel Unique, LookFantastic

Natasha Denona Bronze Summer 2020 Collection

15 NEW shades Packed with ND’s groundbreaking buttery smooth, hydrating eyeshadow formula in entrancing brown & vibrant bronze shades. Provides maximum color payoff with minimal effort, blending seamlessly to achieve vibrant, ultra-pigmented, long lasting looks.

These rich pressed pigmented shadows leave the skin with an optimum texture and comfortable all-day wear. Shades and formulas were hand designed by world renowned makeup artist Natasha Denona. Made with the highest quality pure color pigments, dazzling chroma crystals, and luminous mineral pearls. Its’ buttery smooth, hydrating eyeshadow formula wears beautifully on any skin type and skin tone.

SHADES:

True Copper – warm copper

– warm copper Suntan – warm medium brown

– warm medium brown Sundown – medium light yellow-brown

– medium light yellow-brown Deep Dive – deep brown eggplant

– deep brown eggplant Rhodium – medium warm purple with silver reflect

– medium warm purple with silver reflect Magma – medium dark umber

– medium dark umber High Degree – red copper

– red copper Alloy – vibrant bronze with golden reflect

– vibrant bronze with golden reflect Ridge – medium warm mustard

– medium warm mustard True Bronze – foil bronze

– foil bronze Gloaming – burnt umber with a light bronze reflect

– burnt umber with a light bronze reflect Palladium – warm pinkish taupe

– warm pinkish taupe Bliss – red pink with golden-green reflects

– red pink with golden-green reflects Silk – foiled rich champagne

– foiled rich champagne Beach– warm nude

Natasha’s 4th extension shade of the Bloom, Tan & Love Glow Palettes. A long-lasting, multi-use palette with hydrating

cream & powder formulas in metallic brown & incandescent champagne shades to define & highlight natural features.

Can be used on cheeks, eyes and lips for an all around sun-kissed glow

SHADES:

Bounce Cream Blush – light cool bronze. A gorgeous coral bronze shade with soft a champagne reflection.

– light cool bronze. A gorgeous coral bronze shade with soft a champagne reflection. Bounce Cream Glow – sheer ivory pink. A slightly duo chrome white highlighter with pink reflects.

– sheer ivory pink. A slightly duo chrome white highlighter with pink reflects. Super Glow Bronze – rich bronze. A “highlighting bronzer” that can be placed slightly above the hollows of the cheek bones for a natural lift.

– rich bronze. A “highlighting bronzer” that can be placed slightly above the hollows of the cheek bones for a natural lift. Super Glow-Nude – nude champagne. Champagne highlighter that can be placed above Super Glow Bronze to

intensify the cheekbone area, or can be used as an eyeshadow.

