I recently heard the news of MAC Cosmetics The Sims 4 Collection launching soon. MAC Cosmetics and The Sims™ 4 collaboration marks the first makeup introduced to the life simulation video game. This game brings back so many memories from my teen years. 🙂

U.S. Launch Date – TBA at MAC NORDSTROM, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Selfridges ,Harrods

MAC Cosmetics The Sims 4 Collection

I used to play several versions of The Sims for years, spending many nights at my computer while the next morning I had to be fresh for university. This game got me addicted at some other level and hearing about MAC The Sims 4 Collection just took me back in time.

“It’s been so much fun to digitally recreate all of my IRL makeup inspirations from endless photo shoots, masterclasses, pop culture, and hundreds of Fashion Weeks. With so many of us around the world staying home, our collaboration will inspire Simmers to become makeup artists expressing themselves in a way the game has never offered before. I can’t wait to see Simmers’ creations both in-game and IRL as well,” – Romero Jennings, M·A·C Director of Makeup Artistry

For now we don’t have much information about this collection but if you look at the photo bellow you can see what shades are going to be featured. Looking at little closer you can see a MAC Blush Powder in the shade Full Fuchsia ($25.00) which is an intense bright fuchsia. Also quite a few bright lip shades of MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lip ($22.00 for 5 ml / 0.17 oz).

To be honest I’m excited about the collaboration itself and not so much for the color story as I think many (if not all) of the products will be repromotes.

The collection features eyeshadows, eyeliner, lipsticks, blushes and even face contour powders that will unleash your imagination with the M.A.C x The Sims™ 4 collab – be it the no-makeup trend or an eccentric look.