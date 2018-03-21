Home Beauty NARSissist Wanted Power Pack Lip Kits Swatches
NARSissist Wanted Power Pack Lip Kits Swatches

March 21, 2018

Hello pretties!

NARSissist Wanted Power Pack Lip Kits just dropped and I have swatches for you. There are three limited edition lip kit sets and I have swatches for all the colors. These are part of the same collection that includes NARS Wanted Cheek Palettes. Don’t forget about the six new NARS Highlighting Powders as well.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at NARS

UK Launch Date – soon at Selfridges, Harrods

NARSissist Wanted Power Pack Lip Kits Swatches

NARSissist Wanted Power Pack Lip Kit – Limited Edition – $22.00

The power of two. Exclusive Powermatte Lip Pigment duos deliver a long-lasting matte finish on the double. Each limited-edition set features a new shade. Our most powerful matte yet, infinite matte color saturates with ultra-flexible long-wear—and sensorial, lightweight liquefied pigment applies like an ink on lips. Dries down to lock in formula for a smudge-resistant, zero-gravity wear. Twice the swipe. Follow the hype.

Cool Nudes Kit:

  • NEW Le Freak (pale pink nude)
  • American Woman (chestnut rose)

Warm Nudes Kit:

  • NEW Hot Blooded (terracotta)
  • Get It On (tan rose)

Hot Reds Kit:

  • NEW Cherry Bomb (candy apple red)
  • Don’t Stop (geranium)

swatches by Vogue Tw


