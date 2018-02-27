Hello cuties!

We have less than one month before the launch of NARS Cosmetics Highlighting Powders. They are presented in six new shades with a new and innovative formula.

NARS Cosmetics introduces Highlighting Powder featuring Seamless Glow Technology. The innovative formula, available in six shades, combines micro-spherical powders and pearls that reflect light and melt seamlessly into skin to enhance your natural glow. The silky, lightweight texture provides easy blending for buildable radiance that goes from delicately lit to strobed in the speed of light. No glitter. Just glow.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 15 March at NARS Cosmetics | 1 April 2018 at Sephora, ULTA | 5 April 2018 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

NARS Highlighters for Spring 2018

Highlighting Powder – $38.00