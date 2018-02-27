Home Beauty NARS Highlighters for Spring 2018
Beauty

NARS Highlighters for Spring 2018

February 27, 2018

Hello cuties!

We have less than one month before the launch of NARS Cosmetics Highlighting Powders. They are presented in six new shades with a new and innovative formula.

NARS Cosmetics introduces Highlighting Powder featuring Seamless Glow Technology. The innovative formula, available in six shades, combines micro-spherical powders and pearls that reflect light and melt seamlessly into skin to enhance your natural glow. The silky, lightweight texture provides easy blending for buildable radiance that goes from delicately lit to strobed in the speed of light. No glitter. Just glow.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 15 March at NARS Cosmetics | 1 April 2018 at Sephora, ULTA | 5 April 2018 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

NARS Highlighters for Spring 2018

Highlighting Powder – $38.00

  • Albatross – opalescent gold
  • Capri – crushed pink pearl
  • Fort de France – champagne
  • Ibiza – yellow gold
  • Maldives – rose bronze
  • St. Barths – warm bronze


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Model in a Bottle Sensitive Skin Formula and...

September 30, 2012

Givenchy Spring 2013 Hotel Prive Collection – Sneak...

October 26, 2012

Estee Lauder Spring 2013 French Nudes Collection –...

February 21, 2013

Boobbi Brown Beach Nudes Summer 2016 Collection

May 20, 2016

MAC Makeup using Tan, Melon, Rose and Fuchsia...

June 12, 2014

Laura Mercier Spring 2013 Enchanted Collection – Info...

February 26, 2013

Guerlain Les Ors Makeup Collection for Holiday 2010...

August 26, 2010

Sexy eyes!

June 11, 2008

Catrice Fall 2013 Eve In Bloom Collection –...

August 1, 2013

Shiseido Spring 2013 Perfect Hydrating BB Cream –...

January 12, 2013

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet