NARS Erdem Spring 2018 Collection All Photos

NARS Erdem Spring 2018 Collection truly captivates us with its packaging. I have blogged about NARS Erdem previously so I’m here only to show you more photos. Lots of vibrant spring and summer colors, palettes and single products. You can take a closer look at everything right after the jump. 🙂

Availability

UK Launch Date – 15 April 2018 exclusively at Selfridges

U.S. Launch Date – April / May 2018) at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

International Launch Date – May 2018

NARS Erdem Spring 2018 Collection

Lip Powder Palette – Limited Edition

Poison Rose – features a creamy primer, followed by four lipstick colors with buildable coverage and blendable formula

Multi Use Highlighter Pencil – Limited Edition

Opalescent Lavender (for eyes, cheeks and face)

Nars Erdem Blush – Limited Edition

Loves Me – strawberry pink with golden shimmer

Loves Me Not – soft lavender pink

Nars Erdem Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

Night Garden

Fleur Fatale

Lipstick – Limited Edition

Carnival Carnation – sheer raspberry red

Blood Flower – bright cherry red

Wild Flower – deep plum purple

Moon Orchid – sheer light pink

Voodoolay – sheer muted lavender

Sheer Orchid – light purple

Mattifying Blotting Paper – Limited Edition