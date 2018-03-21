Home Beauty NARS Erdem Spring 2018 Collection All Photos
Beauty

NARS Erdem Spring 2018 Collection All Photos

March 21, 2018

Hello sweeties!

NARS Erdem Spring 2018 Collection truly captivates us with its packaging. I have blogged about NARS Erdem previously so I’m here only to show you more photos. Lots of vibrant spring and summer colors, palettes and single products. You can take a closer look at everything right after the jump. 🙂

Availability

UK Launch Date – 15 April 2018 exclusively at Selfridges

U.S. Launch Date – April / May 2018)  at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

International Launch Date – May 2018

NARS Erdem Spring 2018 Collection

Lip Powder Palette – Limited Edition

  • Poison Rose – features a creamy primer, followed by four lipstick colors with buildable coverage and blendable formula

Multi Use Highlighter Pencil – Limited Edition

  • Opalescent Lavender (for eyes, cheeks and face)

Nars Erdem Blush – Limited Edition

  • Loves Me – strawberry pink with golden shimmer
  • Loves Me Not – soft lavender pink

Nars Erdem Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

  • Night Garden
  • Fleur Fatale

Lipstick – Limited Edition

  • Carnival Carnation – sheer raspberry red
  • Blood Flower – bright cherry red
  • Wild Flower – deep plum purple
  • Moon Orchid – sheer light pink
  • Voodoolay – sheer muted lavender
  • Sheer Orchid – light purple

Mattifying Blotting Paper – Limited Edition


1 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Clinique Chubby Sticks for Eyes for Fall 2012...

March 16, 2012

MAC Faerie Whispers Spring 2016 Collection

December 15, 2015

MAC Taraji P. Henson Fall 2016 Collection

August 24, 2016

YSL Chinese New Year 2018 Blusher

December 8, 2017

Chanel Les Beiges Collection Summer 2014 – Color...

December 22, 2013

Kardashian Beauty (ex Khroma Beauty) Lip Products –...

May 26, 2013

Essie Dress to Kilt Fall 2014 Collection

June 27, 2014

Shiseido Fall Winter 2013 Makeup Collection – Info...

July 30, 2013

Dior Summer Mix Collection for Summer 2012 –...

April 16, 2012

Givenchy Le Soin Noir Collection for Fall 2015

June 25, 2015

1 comment

genevieve March 22, 2018 - 5:58 am

This collection looks really interesting.

Reply

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet