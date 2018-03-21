NARS Erdem Spring 2018 Collection All Photos

Hello sweeties!
NARS Erdem Spring 2018 Collection truly captivates us with its packaging. I have blogged about NARS Erdem previously so I’m here only to show you more photos. Lots of vibrant spring and summer colors, palettes and single products. You can take a closer look at everything right after the jump. 🙂
Availability
UK Launch Date – 15 April 2018 exclusively at Selfridges
U.S. Launch Date – April / May 2018) at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus
International Launch Date – May 2018
NARS Erdem Spring 2018 Collection
Lip Powder Palette – Limited Edition
- Poison Rose – features a creamy primer, followed by four lipstick colors with buildable coverage and blendable formula
Multi Use Highlighter Pencil – Limited Edition
- Opalescent Lavender (for eyes, cheeks and face)
Nars Erdem Blush – Limited Edition
- Loves Me – strawberry pink with golden shimmer
- Loves Me Not – soft lavender pink
Nars Erdem Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition
- Night Garden
- Fleur Fatale
Lipstick – Limited Edition
- Carnival Carnation – sheer raspberry red
- Blood Flower – bright cherry red
- Wild Flower – deep plum purple
- Moon Orchid – sheer light pink
- Voodoolay – sheer muted lavender
- Sheer Orchid – light purple
Mattifying Blotting Paper – Limited Edition
This collection looks really interesting.