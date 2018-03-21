Hello beauties!
Giorgio Armani introduces his new Runway Spring 2018 Collection inspired by the springtime optimism. Giorgio Armani Runway collections are more like capsule collections, featuring only a couple of products. This time is about Blend & Layer, a multi-purpose fluid that can be used over the face, eyes, lips and cheeks.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – April 2018 at Sephora, Nordstrom
UK Launch Date – TBA
Giorgio Armani Runway 2018 Blend & Layer
The new limited edition Armani Runway 2018 Collection features three shades of Armani Blend & Layer along with a Waterproof Smooth Silk Eye Pencil. You can purchase the fluids separately or choose the Blend & Layer Couture Kit with a price of €110.00 including a black and pink pouch.
Armani Blend & Layer – Limited Edition – €28.00
- Sheer White for face and eyes
- Fuchsia for lips and cheeks
- Nude Pink for lips and cheeks
Waterproof Smooth Silk Eye Pencil
- Black
I’ll definitely be checking these ones in person once they will launch. Keep an eye on my Instagram as I’ll be back with details later today. 🙂