NARS NARSissist Wanted Cheek Palettes Spring 2018

March 2, 2018

Hello pretties!

Watch out for the new NARS NARSissist Wanted Cheek Palettes launching next week. If you want more cheek colors then you should check out the six shades from each NARS Wanted Cheek Palette. They come in two combinations, for light and darker skin tones.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 8 March 2018 at ULTA, 18 March 2018 in stores

NARS NARSissist Wanted Cheek Palettes Spring 2018

High-profile shades. Made for play. Take your status to the next level with limited-edition NARSissist Wanted Cheek Palettes for both light and dark skin tones. Swipe and sculpt your way to customized cheeks with a coveted wardrobe of matte and shimmer blushes in the cult-favorite NARS formula. Brighten up with cool corals and pops of pink, or go bold with radiant reds and deep raspberry. Shades, craved. Profile, raised. #NARSissist.

Wanted Cheek Palette is ideal for sheer-to-buildable glow. Mix of six subtle and bold blush shades create a flattering wardrobe for cheeks.

“Cheek color shouldn’t be limited to the apples (no one blushes only on their cheeks!). I always blend a bit into the hairline, along the jawbone, and on the tip of the nose to create a more natural-looking, all-over hint of color.” – François NARS, Founder and Creative Director.

NARSissist Wanted Cheek Palette Vol. I – Limited Edition – $59.00

  • Unlimited Shimmering pale pink
  • Buzzed – Matte coral
  • Notorious – Matte lavender
  • Kingpin – Matte rose
  • Bumpy Ride – Shimmering candy pink
  • Crave – Matte bright coral

NARSissist Wanted Cheek Palette Vol. II – Limited Edition – $59.00

  • PYT – Metallic rose
  • Ambition Satin tangerine
  • Taos – Soft red with golden sheen
  • Exposed – Matte dusty rose
  • Penthouse – Matte raspberry
  • Queen – Matte ruby

