Home Beauty Tom Ford Spring 2020 Eye Color Quads – Available Now
Beauty

Tom Ford Spring 2020 Eye Color Quads – Available Now

December 26, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

We get new Tom Ford Spring 2020 Eye Color Quads right on boxing day. Five new eyeshadow quads in different shades of nudes and undertones just hit counters today. Check them out along with some extra news!

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Spring Summer 2020 makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons! 🙂

WHERE TO SHOP

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 26 December 2019 at Selfridges (in store as well) | soon at Nordstrom, Harrods, Neiman Marcus, SAKS, Beautylish, SEPHORA

 

Tom Ford Spring 2020 Eye Color Quads

Tom Ford Eye Color Quad – New & Permanent – $88.00 / £68.00

Sitting at the core of Tom Ford’s colour collection, the Eye Colour Quad brings together four opulent shades that are designed to complement one another when creating a multitude of looks. Formulated using the brand’s advanced colour processes, the quad includes a sheer sparkle, satin, shimmer and matte finish so you can achieve a spectrum of effects with incredibly colour fidelity and adhesion.

RELATED: Tom Ford Badass Eye Color Quad Extreme Review, Swatches & Makeup Look

Shades:

  1. Arabesque
  2. Noir Fume
  3. De la Creme
  4. Mink Mirage
  5. Sous la Sable

Don’t forget that are 5 new Face & Eyes Shade and Illuminate Palettes launching as well in 2020. You can see all of them on my Instagram page so you can decide which ones you like and which ones are worth waiting for. 🙂

CLICK TO SHOP


2 comments
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

My Estee Lauder Goody Bag with Pure Color...

April 26, 2012

MAC Fabulousness Holiday 2012 Collection & Gift Sets...

October 16, 2012

Make Up Factory Powerful Eyes Collection for Fall...

September 1, 2010

Essence Hazelnut Cream Pie Nail Polish – Review,...

February 10, 2013

Estee Lauder Winking Periwinkle, Ivory Slipper Pure Color...

March 24, 2016

Lancome Tresor Lumineuse – Review

October 21, 2013

Givenchy Gloss Interdit Vinyl NEW Summer 2019 Shades

May 16, 2019

NYX Illuminator for Spring 2014

January 22, 2014

Make Up Factory Trend Colors Collection – Fall...

September 1, 2010

Make Up Factory Rush of Colors Summer 2014...

June 1, 2014

2 comments

Lily December 28, 2019 - 11:00 pm

Thanks for posting – just purchased the Tom Ford Eye Color Quad for Spring 2020 in Noir Fume from Selfridges online. I cannot wait till I receive it – my first Eye Color Quad from Tom Ford!

Reply
Tavia December 29, 2019 - 12:39 pm

Hi Lily! Thank you so much for purchasing through my affiliate links and supporting my blog at the same time. Do pls let me know how do you find the quad. I was yesterday in the store and took a close look at all the palettes but I didn’t swatch them. I’m planning on buying some of their upcoming Face & Eye Palettes so I’m thinking I’ll skip the quads for now. 🙂

Reply

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.