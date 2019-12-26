Hello beauties!

We get new Tom Ford Spring 2020 Eye Color Quads right on boxing day. Five new eyeshadow quads in different shades of nudes and undertones just hit counters today. Check them out along with some extra news!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 26 December 2019 at Selfridges (in store as well) | soon at Nordstrom, Harrods, Neiman Marcus, SAKS, Beautylish, SEPHORA

Tom Ford Spring 2020 Eye Color Quads

Sitting at the core of Tom Ford’s colour collection, the Eye Colour Quad brings together four opulent shades that are designed to complement one another when creating a multitude of looks. Formulated using the brand’s advanced colour processes, the quad includes a sheer sparkle, satin, shimmer and matte finish so you can achieve a spectrum of effects with incredibly colour fidelity and adhesion.

Shades:

Arabesque Noir Fume De la Creme Mink Mirage Sous la Sable

Don’t forget that are 5 new Face & Eyes Shade and Illuminate Palettes launching as well in 2020. You can see all of them on my Instagram page so you can decide which ones you like and which ones are worth waiting for. 🙂