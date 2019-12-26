Hello beauties!
We get new Tom Ford Spring 2020 Eye Color Quads right on boxing day. Five new eyeshadow quads in different shades of nudes and undertones just hit counters today. Check them out along with some extra news!
Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Spring Summer 2020 makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons! 🙂
U.S. / UK Launch Date – 26 December 2019 at Selfridges (in store as well) | soon at Nordstrom, Harrods, Neiman Marcus, SAKS, Beautylish, SEPHORA
Tom Ford Spring 2020 Eye Color Quads
Tom Ford Eye Color Quad – New & Permanent – $88.00 / £68.00
Sitting at the core of Tom Ford’s colour collection, the Eye Colour Quad brings together four opulent shades that are designed to complement one another when creating a multitude of looks. Formulated using the brand’s advanced colour processes, the quad includes a sheer sparkle, satin, shimmer and matte finish so you can achieve a spectrum of effects with incredibly colour fidelity and adhesion.
RELATED: Tom Ford Badass Eye Color Quad Extreme Review, Swatches & Makeup Look
Shades:
- Arabesque
- Noir Fume
- De la Creme
- Mink Mirage
- Sous la Sable
Don’t forget that are 5 new Face & Eyes Shade and Illuminate Palettes launching as well in 2020. You can see all of them on my Instagram page so you can decide which ones you like and which ones are worth waiting for. 🙂
View this post on Instagram
#tomfordspring2020 Shade & Illuminate Face & Eye Palette Intensity 2 Moonlit Violet 💸💸💸 Honestly I’m speechless 😶…. all these #tomfordbeauty #faceeyepalette variations… who can keep up? Over the last month I’ve seen so many #sneakpeeks of #tomfordpalettes that is enough to go broke in 2020 🙈 Can you keep up? How many more are they launching? 😂🤣 ———————————————————————————- #beautynews #makeupnews #tomford #tomfordmoonlitviolet #moonlitvioletpalette #moonlitviolet #spring2020trends #luxurymakeup #springmakeup
2 comments
Thanks for posting – just purchased the Tom Ford Eye Color Quad for Spring 2020 in Noir Fume from Selfridges online. I cannot wait till I receive it – my first Eye Color Quad from Tom Ford!
Hi Lily! Thank you so much for purchasing through my affiliate links and supporting my blog at the same time. Do pls let me know how do you find the quad. I was yesterday in the store and took a close look at all the palettes but I didn’t swatch them. I’m planning on buying some of their upcoming Face & Eye Palettes so I’m thinking I’ll skip the quads for now. 🙂