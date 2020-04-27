Hello sweeties!

NARS comes out with a second Summer 2020 Makeup Collection that will be launching towards the end of the season in Asia. Featured among the products are two eyeshadow quads and three lipsticks, all hosted in a limited edition white packaging.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

ASIA Launch Date – after July 2020 | U.S. / UK Launch Date – TBA| shop at NARS, NORDSTROM, SAKS, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, | soon at John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

NARS Late Summer 2020 Makeup Collection

At this point I don’t have information about U.S. or UK launch dates but I’ll definitely update once I find out more. I’m keeping my fingers crossed that this won’t be Asia exclusive as I’ve already put one of the new NARS Eyeshadow Quads on my wishlist.

NARS Eyeshadow Quad – Limited Edition

No.122 Gold Brown – for yellowish, warm skin

No.123 Mauvy Pink – for cooler skin tones

NARS Lipstick – Limited Edition



No.01 Pink Rose with a satin finish

No.02 Deep Coral

No.03 Deep Rose