NARS Late Summer 2020 Makeup Collection

April 27, 2020

Hello sweeties!

NARS comes out with a second Summer 2020 Makeup Collection that will be launching towards the end of the season in Asia. Featured among the products are two eyeshadow quads and three lipsticks, all hosted in a limited edition white packaging.

AVAILABILITY

ASIA Launch Date – after July 2020 | U.S. / UK Launch Date – TBA

 

NARS Late Summer 2020 Makeup Collection

At this point I don’t have information about U.S. or UK launch dates but I’ll definitely update once I find out more. I’m keeping my fingers crossed that this won’t be Asia exclusive as I’ve already put one of the new NARS Eyeshadow Quads on my wishlist.

NARS Eyeshadow Quad – Limited Edition

  • No.122 Gold Brown – for yellowish, warm skin
  • No.123 Mauvy Pink – for cooler skin tones

 

NARS Lipstick – Limited Edition

  • No.01 Pink Rose with a satin finish
  • No.02 Deep Coral
  • No.03 Deep Rose




