Hello beauties!

The day has come for Wayne Goss Luxury Lip Collection to be revealed after he teased his makeup collection not long ago. I honestly don’t remember the last time I was so excited about a makeup guru launching his own line. I’m definitely supporting Wayne trough his makeup journey and I couldn’t be happier for finally being able to launch his self-funded makeup line.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 5 May 2020 at 10 AM P.T. at BEAUTYLISH

Wayne Goss Self-Funded Makeup Line

Will I support his makeup line? With my hearth and my wallet as Wayne is the most genuine person in the makeup world and he brought so much to our beauty community. Do check out his Reveal video where Mel Thompson shows lip swatches of the entire collection. This entire collection looks splendid and I can’t wait to try it out.

I’m sure it will sell out super fast but don’t panic as Wayne already mentioned that he’ll restock, he’ll bring the products back for us all…he just asks us to be patient because is not easy with self-founded makeup line. I have tremendous respect for his work, passion for makeup and all the knowledgeable things and makeup advises he brought into our lives.

Wayne Goss Luxury Lip Collection

You know that warm, fuzzy feeling you get when you see a friend out there achieving their dreams? That’s how we feel about makeup artist Wayne Goss launching his (drumroll, please) first-ever makeup collection. The Luxury Lip Collection is a capsule collection of three core essentials for your lip wardrobe: The Luxury Cream Lipstick, The Essential Lip Liner, and The High Shine Gloss. Each product was specially formulated by Wayne over several years, making this collection a passion project that’s near and dear to his heart.

A cream lipstick with a satin finish in a range of effortlessly elegant shades.

“What I love about these lipsticks is the pigmentation. Because the shades aren’t opaque, you can move up or down a shade that you might not have been able to use before. Your own lip still shines through!”

A formula you’ll love to apply. The cream-to-silk formula slides over lips, hugging every curve for even application with a satin finish—no caking, bleeding, settling into fine lines, or clinging to dry patches.

Amaryllis: Medium neutral pink with a satin finish

Camellia: Light peachy beige with a satin finish

Carnation: Deep balanced mauve with a satin finish

Dahlia: Warm pink peach with a satin finish

Daisy: Classic pink beige with a satin finish

Lily: Muted rose pink with a satin finish

Lotus: Deep brown pink with a satin finish

Magnolia: Soft petal pink with a satin finish

Orchid: Burnt terracotta with a satin finish

Zinnia: Rich berry with a satin finish

The iconic ‘90s lip gloss, reimagined with a hydrating formula and super-shiny finish. Long-lasting, super-shiny finish. Smooth the fine-tipped applicator over lips to saturate them in glassy, three-dimensional luster.

The formula retains its mirror-like shine and cushiony texture for hours. Hydrates and nourishes. These lip glosses feel amazing on the lips and add that touch of polish that instantly completes a look.

Antique Rose: Shimmering nude rose with a high-shine finish

Cherry Blossom: Medium neutral pink with a high-shine finish

Chrysanthemum: Shimmering golden bronze with a high-shine finish

Hibiscus: Shimmering cool rose gold with a high-shine finish

Hyacinth: Soft pink peach with a high-shine finish

Petunia: Deep nude mauve with a high-shine finish

Tulip: Shimmering nude beige with a high-shine finish

This silky kohl lip liner glides on evenly for crisp, intensely pigmented lines.

These are true kohl liners, so they sharpen to a precise tip for perfect lines. Pick your nude and apply all over or outline your lips. The result? Beautiful.”

Softness meets precision. The easy-glide formula melts into lips as you line with the perfect balance of softness and firmness. Zeolite adds silky texture and a smooth glide.

Intensely pigmented payoff. Enjoy richly pigmented, one-stroke color that resists bleeding and feathering for all-day definition. The easy-glide formula melts into lips as you line with the perfect balance of softness and firmness. Zeolite adds silky texture and a smooth glide. Intensely pigmented payoff.

Sepia: Deep brown mauve with a matte finish

Natural Berry: Berry pink with a matte finish

Cinnamon: Rich brick red with a matte finish

Vintage Pink: Beige nude pink with a matte finish

Mauve: Deep brown pink with a matte finish