NARS Makeup Your Mind Fall 2019 Makeup Collection is available now exclusively at ULTA. The main piece of the collection is the Makeup Your Mind Face Palette of a $350.00 value with 8 eye shadows and 4 face products. There are other lipstick Duos and highlighters so check them out bellow along with the promo swatches.

U.S. Launch Date – Now exclusively at ULTA

NARS Makeup Your Mind Fall 2019 Collection Makeup Your Mind Face Palette – Limited Edition – $49.00 (Ulta Exclusive) ($350.00 value) NARS Makeup Your Mind Face Palette is a must-have face palette of blush, eyeshadow and bronzing powder. Makeup the rules with an ultimate palette of twelve eye and cheek essentials: Eight high-impact eyeshadows, three cult-classic blushes, and one iconic bronzer to make you look natural in neutral, or daring in deep. Let your artistry lead the way. Luster (sheer golden apricot blush)

Orgasm (peachy pink w/ golden shimmer blush)

Dolce Vita (matte dusty rose blush)

Laguna (diffused brown powder w/ golden shimmer bronzing powder)

Hammamet I (matte beige eyeshadow)

Nepal (shimmering soft rose eyeshadow)

Pattaya (iridescent copper eyeshadow)

Fuse (sparkling purple w/ blue eyeshadow)

Fez (shimmering cocoa eyeshadow)

Tropical Express I (shimmering eggplant purple eyeshadow)

Sophia (matte rich cool brown eyeshadow)

Mekong (espresso w/ golden shimmer eyeshadow)

Warm Nude Makeup Your Mind Mini Lipstick Duo – Limited Edition – $20.00 (Ulta Exclusive) A limited edition Makeup Your Mind Mini Lipstick Duo featuring two nude shades. Not your average nude. Swipe on style with NARS Mini Lipstick Duo, a set of two mini nude lipsticks to complement every look with effortless perfection. RELATED: NARS Iconic Lipstick Fall 2019 Collection Swatches Tonka (matte rose brown) (0.05 oz)

(matte rose brown) (0.05 oz) Banned Red (satin mulled wine) (0.05 oz)

Mini Bronzing Duo – Limited Edition – $20.00 (Ulta Exclusive) Bronze gets luminous with NARS mini duo of cream and powder icons, featuring cult-favorite Laguna Bronzing Powder and shimmering South Beach Multiple. Wear alone or layer together for a warm, sun-kissed glow for any season, any skin tone, anywhere. Bronzing Powder allows for buildable all-over warmth or contour for the face, leaving the ultimate sun kissed glow. Finely milled powders fill in lines and pores for a smoother, more even-looking complexion with an undetectable finish. A beauty editor favorite, Laguna is the award-winning, iconic shimmering bronzer that flatters all skin tones. RELATED: NARS Color Eyeliner for Fall 2019 The Multiple has a unique, creamy texture and sheer color that blends effortlessly to create shimmering accents, contours or dynamic highlights on all skin tones. The mistake-proof cream-to-powder color is quick and easy to apply, leaving a seductively sheer, natural finish. Perfect for highlighting, sculpting, and warming the eyes, cheeks, lips, and body. The formula is enriched with vitamin E and acai oil to protect the skin against damage. Laguna – diffused brown with golden shimmer (Bronzing Powder)

– diffused brown with golden shimmer (Bronzing Powder) South Beach – shimmering apricot (The Multiple)