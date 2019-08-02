Hello beauties!
NARS Makeup Your Mind Fall 2019 Makeup Collection is available now exclusively at ULTA. The main piece of the collection is the Makeup Your Mind Face Palette of a $350.00 value with 8 eye shadows and 4 face products. There are other lipstick Duos and highlighters so check them out bellow along with the promo swatches.
U.S. Launch Date – Now exclusively at ULTA
NARS Makeup Your Mind Fall 2019 Collection
Makeup Your Mind Face Palette – Limited Edition – $49.00 (Ulta Exclusive) ($350.00 value)
NARS Makeup Your Mind Face Palette is a must-have face palette of blush, eyeshadow and bronzing powder. Makeup the rules with an ultimate palette of twelve eye and cheek essentials: Eight high-impact eyeshadows, three cult-classic blushes, and one iconic bronzer to make you look natural in neutral, or daring in deep. Let your artistry lead the way.
- Luster (sheer golden apricot blush)
- Orgasm (peachy pink w/ golden shimmer blush)
- Dolce Vita (matte dusty rose blush)
- Laguna (diffused brown powder w/ golden shimmer bronzing powder)
- Hammamet I (matte beige eyeshadow)
- Nepal (shimmering soft rose eyeshadow)
- Pattaya (iridescent copper eyeshadow)
- Fuse (sparkling purple w/ blue eyeshadow)
- Fez (shimmering cocoa eyeshadow)
- Tropical Express I (shimmering eggplant purple eyeshadow)
- Sophia (matte rich cool brown eyeshadow)
- Mekong (espresso w/ golden shimmer eyeshadow)
Warm Nude Makeup Your Mind Mini Lipstick Duo – Limited Edition – $20.00 (Ulta Exclusive)
A limited edition Makeup Your Mind Mini Lipstick Duo featuring two nude shades. Not your average nude. Swipe on style with NARS Mini Lipstick Duo, a set of two mini nude lipsticks to complement every look with effortless perfection.
- Tonka (matte rose brown) (0.05 oz)
- Banned Red (satin mulled wine) (0.05 oz)
Cool Nude Makeup Your Mind Mini Lipstick Duo – Limited Edition – $20.00 (Ulta Exclusive)
- Lovin’ Lips (matte light blue-pink) (0.05 oz)
- Catfight (matte nude mauve) (0.05 oz)
Mini Bronzing Duo – Limited Edition – $20.00 (Ulta Exclusive)
Bronze gets luminous with NARS mini duo of cream and powder icons, featuring cult-favorite Laguna Bronzing Powder and shimmering South Beach Multiple. Wear alone or layer together for a warm, sun-kissed glow for any season, any skin tone, anywhere.
Bronzing Powder allows for buildable all-over warmth or contour for the face, leaving the ultimate sun kissed glow. Finely milled powders fill in lines and pores for a smoother, more even-looking complexion with an undetectable finish. A beauty editor favorite, Laguna is the award-winning, iconic shimmering bronzer that flatters all skin tones.
The Multiple has a unique, creamy texture and sheer color that blends effortlessly to create shimmering accents, contours or dynamic highlights on all skin tones. The mistake-proof cream-to-powder color is quick and easy to apply, leaving a seductively sheer, natural finish. Perfect for highlighting, sculpting, and warming the eyes, cheeks, lips, and body. The formula is enriched with vitamin E and acai oil to protect the skin against damage.
- Laguna – diffused brown with golden shimmer (Bronzing Powder)
- South Beach – shimmering apricot (The Multiple)