Home Beauty Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
Beauty

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

August 1, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello lovelies!

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation comes as a new range of 50 shades with a formula dedicated to normal and dry skin types. This natural finish formula delivers hydration in medium to full coverage that keeps skin looking like skin!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK & International Launch Date – 15 August at SEPHORA, Harvey Nichols

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

There are swatches of Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation available down bellow.

Get ready for an all new formula made for normal to dry skin types that is longwearing and delivers hydration in a natural finish!

 

SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Dior Wild Earth Summer 2019 Makeup Collection

March 13, 2019

Anastasia Beverly Hills Pinks & Berries Mini Matte...

March 28, 2018

Kinetics Raspberry Fizz Nail Polish from Summer Kiss...

September 10, 2010

Essence Spring 2017 Life is a Festival Collection

March 5, 2017

Isadora Bohemian Flair 2016 Fall Collection

June 14, 2016

Essence Viva Brasil Summer 2014 Collection

April 1, 2014

Chanel Dans La Lumiere de L’Ete Collection Summer...

February 6, 2016

Giorgio Armani Spring 2017 Sunrise Palette

February 5, 2017

Claudia Schiffer Candy Cane Cream Lipstick Review, Swatches,...

October 8, 2017

Raspberry Metallic Look

October 1, 2015

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.