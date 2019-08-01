Hello lovelies!

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation comes as a new range of 50 shades with a formula dedicated to normal and dry skin types. This natural finish formula delivers hydration in medium to full coverage that keeps skin looking like skin!

U.S. / UK & International Launch Date – 15 August at SEPHORA, Harvey Nichols

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

There are swatches of Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation available down bellow.

Get ready for an all new formula made for normal to dry skin types that is longwearing and delivers hydration in a natural finish!