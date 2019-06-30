Home Beauty NARS Color Eyeliner for Fall 2019
Beauty

NARS Color Eyeliner for Fall 2019

July 1, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

Just a quick heads-up on the new NARS Color Eyeliner line that will be launching for Fall 2019. To be honest there are more products coming up so keep your eyes on the blog.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK / International – mid August 2019 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

NARS Color Eyeliner for Fall 2019

NARS will be releasing a new line of Color Eyeliners in 16 shades. These NARS High Pigment Long Wear Eyeliners come on a variety of playful colors like white and yellow but also in other shades suitable for daily use like classic brown and black.

The colors are super pigmented with a rich color payoff and a long lasting formula that won’t smudge, crease or fade. NARS Color Eyeliner pencils really sounds promising. What do you lovelies think?

RELATED: NARS Private Paradise Summer 2019 Collection

SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Jill Stuart Relax Collection Summer 2016

April 13, 2016

NARS Spring 2018 Color Collection

December 7, 2017

NARS Fall 2013 413 BLKR Collection – Info...

July 30, 2013

Too Faced Enchanted Glamourland Palette for Holiday 2010...

September 11, 2010

Urban Decay PRO Brush Vault

September 24, 2016

Jill Stuart New Base Makeup Items Fall 2016

August 11, 2016

Estee Lauder New Products for Fall 2010

September 8, 2010

MAC Spring – Summer 2010 Makeup @London Fashion...

September 28, 2010

Cleof Cosmetics Waterproof Pressed Glitter Eyeshadow Palette Review,...

November 4, 2017

China Glaze Holiday 2010 – Nail Polish Gift...

September 30, 2010

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.