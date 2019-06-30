Hello beauties!

Just a quick heads-up on the new NARS Color Eyeliner line that will be launching for Fall 2019. To be honest there are more products coming up so keep your eyes on the blog.

U.S. / UK / International – mid August 2019 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

NARS Color Eyeliner for Fall 2019

NARS will be releasing a new line of Color Eyeliners in 16 shades. These NARS High Pigment Long Wear Eyeliners come on a variety of playful colors like white and yellow but also in other shades suitable for daily use like classic brown and black.

The colors are super pigmented with a rich color payoff and a long lasting formula that won’t smudge, crease or fade. NARS Color Eyeliner pencils really sounds promising. What do you lovelies think?

