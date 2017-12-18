Hello pretties!

NARS is throwing in two new gift sets of makeup and skincare. The sets contains some of NARS bestselling products in full size and deluxe sizes. I think it’s worth checking them out, especially if you aren’t done with your holiday shopping. Btw don’t forget about the new Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation and NARS Spring 2018 Color Collection.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

NARS Makeup and Skincare Sets

A trio of nude-hued products for lips and cheeks.

Includes:

Blush in Luster (sheer golden): a blush that delivers the perfect flush of nude to your cheeks.

Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Bettina (beige pink): a lip product that gives you the convenience of a pencil with the application of a lipstick in a jumbo-size crayon design.

Mini Velvet Lip Glide in Bound: a high-pigment formula that glides on like a gloss, cloaks like a lipstick and feels like nothing else.

A deluxe skin care and makeup collection by NARS presented in an elegant and giftable box.

Includes:

Blush in Orgasm (pinky peach with golden shimmer): a soft, buildable blush that gives your cheeks a pop of color.

Bronzer in Laguna (diffused brown with golden shimmer): an award-winning bronzing powder loved by artists and editors alike for its ability to create the look of perfectly sun-kissed skin.

The Multiple Lip & Cheek Color in Copacabana (opalescent pink pearl highlight): a lip and cheek color that gives you vibrant pops of sun-kissed color when and where you want it.

Mini Audacious Mascara in Black Moon (black): an intense, lightweight, long-wearing mascara that multiplies with every layer, providing instant definition to blindsiding impact that mesmerizes.

Mini Lip Gloss in Baby Doll (shimmering candy pink): a lip gloss that covers your lips in sophisticated shine and stunning color with its nourishing, smooth formula that lasts.

Optimal Brightening Concentrate: an advanced radiance-boosting concentrate that brightens the complexion and reduces the appearance of dark spots for a brighter, healthier-looking, more even appearance.

Sample Luminous Moisture Cream: a cream with a soft, velvety texture that provides your complexion with comfortable, long-lasting hydration, replenishing moisture and improving luminosity.

