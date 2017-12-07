Hello sweeties!

NARS Spring 2018 Color Collection will be hitting counters in February. The collection is pretty small, featuring only four types of products. Except one Eyeshadow Stick the rest of the items will be limited edition. I just want to share with you the preliminary information and first photos. I teased this collection on Instagram a week ago along with the new NARS Natural Radiant Long-wear Foundation. Let’s get straight to the point, shall we?!

Availability

Japan Launch Date – 16 February 2018

U.S. Launch Date – End January / beginning February 2018 at Nordstrom

NARS Spring 2018 Color Collection

NARS Lip Cover – Limited Edition

There will be four new shades with a rich color payoff. All shades are limited edition. The consistency is creamy so you’ll get a moisturizing sensation throughout the wear. That peachy beige and black cherry surely do look lovely. I’ll have to check out all the shades in person before I decide on my purchase.

Velvet Shadow Stick – $29.00

Velvet Shadow Stick layers under, glides over. Effortlessly blends and sets the scene with a range of matte to multi-dimensional shades. Twists up on command and draws attention any place, any time. Pair with a powder shadow or wear alone. There will be only two shades, one of them is new and the other is limited edition.

Liquid Blush – Limited Edition – $30.00

It will be available in a one limited edition shade No.5159.

Highlighting Blush Powder – Limited Edition – $30.00

Comes in a light pink with pearl and satin finish.