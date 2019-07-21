Hello beauties!

I’ve already spotted Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Ruby Cream lipstick collection on different websites so I’m quite anxious to see the products in person. The new Lancome Fall 2019 lipstick line features 15 ultra-pigmented long lasting creamy lip colors. Even the lipstick bullet has a new design that will give you a clear-cut lip makeup.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – August 2019 at ULTA, Dillards, Nordstrom, SEPHORA, Neiman Marcus, SAKS, Lancome US

Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Ruby Cream Fall 2019 Lipstick Collection

L’Absolu Rouge Ruby Cream – New – €25.00

Is an ultra-pigmented long-lasting creamy lipstick that will wrap your lips in radiant, sophisticated and bold lip colours. Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Ruby Cream lipstick have an exclusive formula that combines longwear and comfort.



Faceted like a real ruby, its creamy bullet gives you clear-cut lip makeup in just one stroke.

From the softest nude lipsticks to the most intense and luminous reds: enjoy 15 highly pigmented lip colour shades.



Enriched with:

Pro-Xylane™ known to define and replenish lips with moisture.

known to define and replenish lips with moisture. Rose flower extract : known for its soothing and softening properties.

: known for its soothing and softening properties. Tourmaline: known to energize skin and make it appear more radiant.

SHADES:

01 Bad Blood Ruby

02 Ruby Queen

03 Kiss Me Ruby

131 Crimson Flane Ruby

133 Sunrise Ruby

138 Ranging Red Ruby

204 Ruby Passion

214 Rose Wood Ruby

274 Coeur de Ruby

306 Vintage Ruby

314 Ruby Star

356 Black Prince Ruby

364 Hot Pink Ruby

473 Rubiez

481 Pigeon Blood Ruby