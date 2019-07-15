Hello lovelies!

The new NARS Iconic Lipstick Collection launching for Fall 2019 comes as a celebration of their 25th Anniversary. The Iconic NARS lipsticks are receiving a makeover in a new anniversary packaging. The colors? Oh my, there’s a shade for everyone in here.

Nudes, burgundy, hot pinks and mysterious purples or maybe daring oranges and fiery red, NARS Iconic Lipstick 25th Anniversary Collection has them all.

U.S. / UK / International – mid August 2019 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

NARS Iconic Lipstick 25th Anniversary Collection

NARS Iconic Lipstick (Audacious Lipstick) is so shamelessly seductive in touch and texture—the sensation is audacious. Unadulterated luxury glides on like satin across skin with single-stroke coverage in a spectrum of shades. Bold, ultra-saturated color feels hydrating and stays put—does not bleed or feather. The NARS logo is embossed on the lipstick bullet. Bold by design. Shamelessly seductive. An Allure Best of Beauty winner.

The price of the usual NARS lipstick is $34.00 so I won’t it won’t go up too much considering this is a special anniversary collection.

I’ll be stopping for a second at these pinks and purples right here. These colors are definitely my speed, rich, pigmented and with a satin finish.