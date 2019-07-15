Home Beauty NARS Iconic Lipstick 25th Anniversary Collection
Beauty

NARS Iconic Lipstick 25th Anniversary Collection

July 15, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello lovelies!

The new NARS Iconic Lipstick Collection launching for Fall 2019 comes as a celebration of their 25th Anniversary. The Iconic NARS lipsticks are receiving a makeover in a new anniversary packaging. The colors? Oh my, there’s a shade for everyone in here.

Nudes, burgundy, hot pinks and mysterious purples or maybe daring oranges and fiery red, NARS Iconic Lipstick 25th Anniversary Collection has them all.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK / International – mid August 2019 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

 

NARS Iconic Lipstick 25th Anniversary Collection

NARS Iconic Lipstick (Audacious Lipstick) is so shamelessly seductive in touch and texture—the sensation is audacious. Unadulterated luxury glides on like satin across skin with single-stroke coverage in a spectrum of shades. Bold, ultra-saturated color feels hydrating and stays put—does not bleed or feather. The NARS logo is embossed on the lipstick bullet. Bold by design. Shamelessly seductive. An Allure Best of Beauty winner.

RELATED: NARS Color Eyeliner Collection Fall 2019

The price of the usual NARS lipstick is $34.00 so I won’t it won’t go up too much considering this is a special anniversary collection.

I’ll be stopping for a second at these pinks and purples right here. These colors are definitely my speed, rich, pigmented and with a satin finish.

SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Toji Pure Density Hair Nutrition – Preview &...

January 19, 2014

Guerlain Terracotta Kiss Delight Review, Swatches, Photos

March 6, 2018

Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color Fall 2017

July 16, 2017

NARS NARSissist Wanted Eyeshadow Palette Holiday 2017

November 18, 2017

NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation Spring 2018

December 7, 2017

Zoya Spring 2017 Naturel 3 Collection

December 17, 2016

Astral Original All Over Moisturiser – Review &...

November 7, 2012

Diamond Bow Makeup Look

January 16, 2015

Bobbi Brown Spring 2017 Havana Brights

January 21, 2017

Update: ORLY Sweet Spring II 2010 Collection –...

February 3, 2010

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.