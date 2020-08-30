Hello lovelies!

I was the first to announce the Urban Decay Stoned Vibes Fall 2020 Collection on my Instagram page right on 1st July. Now right at the beginning of Fall we can enjoy the new products that just launched. Will you be picking anything from Urban Decay Stoned Vibes collection?

Access my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support Chicprofile for unbiased reviews. You will have to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on the the latest scoops of Upcoming Makeup Releases.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at ULTA, Urban Decay UK

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Urban Decay Stoned Vibes Fall 2020 Collection

Stoned Vibes Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $54.00 A vegan eyeshadow palette packed with 12 all-new mood-shifting shimmery shades infused with genuine tourmaline to block bad energy and elevate your look. Get a restorative glow with an ultra-creamy, velvety texture without the fallout. Manifest it all with the Stoned Vibes Eyeshadow palette—eight creamy, prismatic shimmers and four grounded mattes. Each of these stone-like speckled eyeshadows were designed to give off good energy and deliver shimmering color payoff. Plus, get playful with your fingertips for a powerful dose of color or use the included a double-ended vegan and cruelty-free brush—great for getting Stoned on the go! Good Karma Ivory matte with sheen

Ivory matte with sheen Jade Green metallic microglitter

Green metallic microglitter Opal Aura Iridescent shimmer

Iridescent shimmer Tiger’s Eye Copper metallic microglitter with pink shift

Copper metallic microglitter with pink shift Vibes Rose metallic microglitter

Rose metallic microglitter Antidote Peach matte

Peach matte Hexed Red-brown matte

Red-brown matte Bloodstone Deep green with red metallic shift

Deep green with red metallic shift Ojo Royal blue metallic microglitter

Royal blue metallic microglitter Raw Energy Sheer violet sparkle

Sheer violet sparkle Meditate Bronze metallic microglitter

Bronze metallic microglitter Third Eye Deep eggplant matte with sheen

Stoned Vibes Highlighter – Limited Edition – $36.00 A limited-edition, vegan highlighting powder that creates a buildable rose-gold glow with holographic sparkle. This silky, super-soft highlighter powder gets its crystalline shape from 3D tech and is infused with tourmaline to keep the good vibes coming. Brush this buildable vegan formula on cheekbones, face, and décolletage for a luminous rose-gold glow with holographic sparkle and a radiant finish.

24/7 Glide On Eyeliner Pencil – Limited Edition – $22.00 Urban Decay Stoned Vibes 24/7 Glide-On Eyeliner Pencil is a super-creamy, blendable and long-lasting waterproof eyeliner pencil in a vegan formula loaded with hydrating ingredients like vitamin E, jojoba oil, and cottonseed oil. High Vibes Shimmery green

Shimmery green Tiger’s Eye Rose gold

Rose gold Raw Energy Shimmery purple

Shimmery purple Reflect Pale gold

Stoned Vibes Lip Gloss – Limited Edition – $18.00 With a luminous high-shine vegan formula that¿s never sticky or tacky, the limited-edition Urban Decay Stoned Vibes Lip Gloss will instantly lift your mood and leave you with a long-lasting glossy finish. Its sheer color, sparkling iridescence, and vanilla-mint scent ensure good vibes with a gemstone-inspired design. Wear it solo or layer it on top of your favorite lip color for a glossy, shimmering finish. Mercury RX Bluish-purple

Bluish-purple Power High Copper

Copper Light Warm gold

Warm gold Vibes Rosy copper