Marc Jacobs Gloss Stick Collection 2018 SWATCHES

Hello pretties!
A new lip line made by Marc Jacobs Beauty just landed! Are you ready to welcome Marc Jacobs Gloss Stick Collection? Looks like a sheer lip gloss in a stick with an irresistible, melt-on cushiony texture. It delivers conditioning color with a high-shine finish. As a lip gloss gal this one sounds very tempting. I just shopped Fantascene Eye-Conic Palette and Fantasy Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter (review) from their recent collection but new lip glosses really sounds good. 🙂
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – NOW at Neiman Marcus | 31 May 2018 at Marc Jacobs Beauty, Sephora
UK Launch Date – 31 May 2018 at Net-a-Porter
Marc Jacobs Gloss Stick Collection 2018
Marc Jacobs Enamored Hydrating Lip Gloss Stick – New – $28.00
Experience radiance on the run. Enamored Hydrating Lip Gloss Stick pours the brilliant shine of a gloss into a nourishing tinted balm with luxurious lip care benefits. It glides on effortlessly, indulging lips with an irresistible melt-on texture that feels ultra-plush and creamy. Featuring vitamin-rich kahai oil, this comfortable, non-sticky formula with a creamy mint scent helps protect, moisturize and soften lips. The custom teardrop-shaped applicator hugs the curves of your lips for the perfect finishing touch, even on the go.
Available in 8 shades:
- One Mauve Time
- Stick Sugar Sugar
- Mocha Choca Latta
- P(r)each
- Candy Bling
- Uh-huh Honey
- Sweet Escape
- Black Cherry Baby
