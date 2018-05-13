Home Beauty Marc Jacobs Gloss Stick Collection 2018 SWATCHES
Beauty

Marc Jacobs Gloss Stick Collection 2018 SWATCHES

May 13, 2018

Hello pretties!

A new lip line made by Marc Jacobs Beauty just landed! Are you ready to welcome Marc Jacobs Gloss Stick Collection? Looks like a sheer lip gloss in a stick with an irresistible, melt-on cushiony texture. It delivers conditioning color with a high-shine finish. As a lip gloss gal this one sounds very tempting. I just shopped Fantascene Eye-Conic Palette and Fantasy Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter (review) from their recent collection but new lip glosses really sounds good. 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – NOW at Neiman Marcus | 31 May 2018 at Marc Jacobs Beauty, Sephora

UK Launch Date – 31 May 2018 at Net-a-Porter

Marc Jacobs Gloss Stick Collection 2018

Marc Jacobs Enamored Hydrating Lip Gloss Stick – New – $28.00

Experience radiance on the run. Enamored Hydrating Lip Gloss Stick pours the brilliant shine of a gloss into a nourishing tinted balm with luxurious lip care benefits. It glides on effortlessly, indulging lips with an irresistible melt-on texture that feels ultra-plush and creamy. Featuring vitamin-rich kahai oil, this comfortable, non-sticky formula with a creamy mint scent helps protect, moisturize and soften lips. The custom teardrop-shaped applicator hugs the curves of your lips for the perfect finishing touch, even on the go.

Available in 8 shades:

  • One Mauve Time
  • Stick Sugar Sugar
  • Mocha Choca Latta
  • P(r)each
  • Candy Bling
  • Uh-huh Honey
  • Sweet Escape
  • Black Cherry Baby

0 comment
0
