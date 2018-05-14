Home Beauty Fenty Beauty Beach Please Summer 2018 Collection Swatches
Beauty

Fenty Beauty Beach Please Summer 2018 Collection Swatches

May 14, 2018

Hello babes!

Get ready for the new Fenty Beauty Beach Please Summer 2018 Collection that’s launching one week from now. I have some fresh info for you guys, plus some swatches at the end of the article. Keep on reading to find out more!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 21 May at Sephora

UK Launch Date – 21 May at Harvey Nichols

Fenty Beauty Beach Please Summer 2018 Collection

Killawattfoil Freestyle Duos – New – £28.00

This is a multi-use product for eyes, lips and cheeks. The duos come in three variations and are super pigmented.

Summer Daze Iridescent Lip Luminizer Trio – Limited Edition – £24.00

There will be two sets, each one including three shades. Here are some names and you can see swatches bellow!

Trio 1

  • Snake Skin – holographic burgundy / green shift
  • Mermaid Thighs – holographic blue / purple shift
  • Vaycray – holographic gold / pink shift

Trio 2

  • Single – mint with iridescent glitter
  • Bilingual – peach with iridescent fuchsia glitter
  • Ready to Mingle – fuchsia with iridescent glitter

Liquid Eyeshadow Duos – Limited Edition – £22.00

Double-ended liquid eye shadows featuring metallic shimmer on one end and an iridescent glitter topcoat on the other.

I’m truly liking this collection. It’s very vibrant, playful and colorful just like a summer collection should be. I feel like I’m taking a breath of fresh air watching Fenty Beauty Beach Please Collection and the crazy shades it features.

If you are color shy, maybe you’ll want to look away from this color madness but you can’t never know how easily one of the shades can get to your heart. 🙂

I definitely think it’s worth checking it over the counter when it launches. Like always, I bet there’s going to be a huge queue in front of Harvey Nichols store when this collection launches. 🙂

