When it comes to Huda Beauty I always excited about her launches. The new Huda Beauty Rose Gold Remastered Palette really gave me a shock! I was so ready for a new palette or a totally new product that I wasn’t even anticipating a revamp of the previous Huda Beauty Rose Gold Palette (review, swatches). Have you thought of this, even for a second?

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 22 May 2018 at Sephora

UK Launch Date – 22 May 2018 at Selfridges, Harrods, Cult Beauty

Huda Beauty Rose Gold Remastered Palette 2018 My Thoughts



I’ve been showing love and support to this brand for exactly one year. I remember it so clearly because a year ago I moved to London and Huda Beauty Rose Gold palette was my first beauty purchase. I’ve seen this palette everywhere but I couldn’t get it back in my country so I put it No.1 on my wishlist’s. Was not the best palette I used but was definitely among my favorites. The color selection was right up my alley and I like the formula of some of the shades.

Now it’s time to welcome Huda Beauty Rose Gold Remastered Palette. Wait, what? What’s with the name? It is what it is. A new and better version of the old Rose Gold palette. Actually the shades were revamped, reformulated and we get a new, better version with an awesome packaging of Huda Beauty Rose Gold. There are five new shades that are replacing some of the old ones.

As much as I love this brand, as you can see from all the Huda Beauty products I’ve collected in the past year, I’m a bit disappointed. Kudos for coming up with a new and better formula. I’m really happy when brands listen to customers feedback and try to improve their products. I’m really excited for the new packaging which looks really gorgeous, as the first palette should have. We’ll have a large mirror this time and no more plastic, transparent top cover

What I can’t lie about is my disappointment over this launch, like the first palette wasn’t good enough (it wasn’t perfect for sure, but I liked it). It’s true that I’m spotting new shades in there as well. What am I suppose to do with my old palette? How am I suppose to use the shades from now on, when I know I can get them in a better formula? Would you still reach out for your Rose Gold Palette and use the old shades if you are planning on buying the new one?

I know for sure that I won’t be reaching out to a shade like 24K when I have a better, remastered 24K in the new palette. I will be buying the new Huda Beauty Rose Gold Remastered palette, but I will do it with a broken heart. Really looking forward to hand-swatch the new shades but I can’t help asking myself if this is the right approach.

What if brands will start revamping, remastering and reformulating their old palettes? It will be a new trend on how to squeeze us for more money by just throwing us a few new shades and a better formula which we should have received in the first palette? I don’t know, but as I’m writing this article I can’t help feeling intrigued, puzzled and disappointed by this release.

I would have been totally cool with a completely new palette, new set of shades and this amazing new formula that I’m hearing about. As a blogger and a collector I will buy this palette, but the customer in me, who already purchased the original Rose Gold feels betrayed. I can’t silence the voice that is asking me…what if she’s going to remastered her Desert Dusk Palette or the minis? Once a precedent has been created anything is possible. 🙁

Crazy Thoughts!

The first palette wasn’t cheap. First it was limited edition and I know how many of you struggled to buy it. God knows I have readers that spent a fortune on shipping costs to get this palette in their countries. I know those costs meant almost double the price. So now I’m wondering. As I said, I have some crazy thoughts!

I would want to be given the possibility to exchange my Huda Beauty Rose Gold Palette for the new Huda Beauty Rose Gold Remastered Palette. Wait! Hold your fire! I’ll still try to be gentle and say… The new one is advertised as a better version (will still have to test it to make sure) so I’m thinking it could cost a bit more (hoping it won’t) so this is where my idea comes into place. I would love to be given the possibility to exchange my old Rose Gold and pay the price difference if there will be one.

The customer in me just doesn’t feel at peace with the idea of a remastered palette as gorgeous or as awesome quality it may be.

Huda Beauty Rose Gold Remastered Palette 2018

Shades:

Dubai (Repromote)

Fling (Repromote)

Trust Fund (Repromote)

Rose Gold (Repromote)

Pink Diamond (New) – soft metallic pink with a hint of silver (melted metal)

– soft metallic pink with a hint of silver (melted metal) 24K (Repromote)

Risque (New) – is the new Bossy with a richer plum red tone (matte)

– is the new Bossy with a richer plum red tone (matte) Doll Face (New) – a brighter red pink version of Flamingo shade (matte)

– a brighter red pink version of Flamingo shade (matte) Demure (New) – the old Shy, is now a more muted coral pink (matte)

– the old Shy, is now a more muted coral pink (matte) #Blessed (Repromote)

Moon Dust (Repromote)

Bubbly (New) – shimmering metallic champagne (melted metal)

– shimmering metallic champagne (melted metal) Black Truffle (Repromote)

Suede (Repromote)

Coco (Repromote)

Maneater (Repromote)

Henna (Repromote)

Sandalwood (Repromote)

You have all the swatches on Huda Beauty website if you want to check them out.

I’m super curious about your thoughts regarding this launch so please share them! Will you be buying this palette if you already have the previous Rose Gold edition?

Keep an eye on my Instagram as I’ll be showing this palette as soon as I get it with live swatches. If you are willing to wait a little bit for this palette I’ll post my review as soon as I can.