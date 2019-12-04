Hello sweeties!

As you well know from my Milani Cosmetics Preview & Swatches post, I was part of the Milani Cosmetics launching at Boots UK event. Milani Cosmetics I’m Positive, I’m Happy Bold Matte Lipsticks are the two shades I’ll be reviewing today.

I personally bought the No.13 I’m Happy shade as I consider the No.16 I’m Positive shade which I received in PR is not my speed. I went to a larger Boots store in center willing to buy a pink shade but as it was sold out, I left home with this bright coral. 🙂

U.S. / UK – Now at ULTA, Beauty Bay, Target, Boots

Milani Cosmetics I’m Positive, I’m Happy Bold Matte Lipsticks Review

Milani Bold Matte Lipsticks (£9.75 / $5.95) are available in 17 shades, very pigmented and with a formula that didn’t feel dry on the lips. I couldn’t help notice the HUGE price difference between UK and U.S. markets as it is almost double if you convert from British Pounds to US Dollars.

While in U.S. I can see the price is super affordable here you’ll have to think twice about your purchase and if a drugstore lipstick really deserves almost £10.00 ($12.50). The makeup prices in UK have increased outrageously for the majority of brands so considering I’m based in London and paying these exorbitant prices, I’ll have to take this into consideration when I’m reviewing a product.

While someone from U.S. may consider that a product has a decent price considering the packaging, quality, formula and so on, here in UK I have to be more careful when I’m making these comparisons.

Apparently the formula of Milani Bold Color Statement Matte Lipsticks combines gorgeous matte pigments and hydrating Monoi Oil to deliver intense color in just one swipe.

Milani Cosmetics I’m Positive, I’m Happy Bold Matte Lipsticks Swatches

Here are swatches in a single swipe and you can definitely tell the colors are rich and pigmented. They deliver a soft matte finish which is quite forgiving on the lips and looks so much better in person than a flat matte finish.

Milani Cosmetics I’m Positive, I’m Happy Bold Matte Lipsticks Shade by Shade Review

Milani I’m Happy (13) Bold Matte Lipstick is a bright coral with warm undertones and a soft matte finish. It had a rich and intense pigmentation, being fully opaque in a single swipe. The color dries down to a soft, yet luminous matte.

It has a creamy consistency that feels comfortable on the lips and doesn’t emphasizes lip lines. This vivid color will warm up any complexion and will amazing on a variety of skin tones, especially darker ones. 🙂

The color lasted surprisingly well on me for about 6 and a half hours (while I also had a light meal) and it left a soft stain behind. I didn’t felt my lips dry throughout the wear but I wouldn’t call it a hydrating formula either. It’s a fair compromise for a matte finish lipstick, I’d say.

Milani I’m Positive (08) Bold Matte Lipstick is a medium-dark reddish brown with warm undertones and soft matte finish. It had a great color payoff in a single layer, showing a rich and pigmented shade. One layer it was enough to rich full opacity.

The consistency was creamy and it glided evenly and effortlessly across the lips. I wore this shade only for review purposes as I don’t think it really suits me as I’m such a light skin. I would see this shade looking beautifully on those with olive and darker skin.

I got around six and a half hours wear with a formula that was neither drying nor hydrating. It left a soft stain behind.

Milani Cosmetics I’m Positive, I’m Happy Bold Matte Lipsticks Makeup Look

For this makeup look I used Tati Beauty Textured Neutrals Vol.1 (upcoming review) for a fun and vivid day makeup look paired with Milani I’m Happy Bold Matte Lipstick.

The warmth of the lipstick complements beautifully my eye makeup and warms up my entire complexion. There are days like these when my makeup looks more Spring appropriate rather than something you’d normally wear on a cold winter day. 🙂

These photos were taken under natural light, without sun, but I still think the light is pretty good for what we can wish here in London around this time of year. 🙂

