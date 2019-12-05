Home Beauty Dior Lip Glow Oil Spring 2020 Collection
Beauty

Dior Lip Glow Oil Spring 2020 Collection

December 5, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

Dior Lip Glow Oil Spring 2020 Collection is one of the newness of the next season. Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil is a new tint oil that will make your lips feel “pure and shiny”. The cherry oil will give you a transparent lip color with a moisturizing effect.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming 2020 makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons! 🙂

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – January 2020 at SEPHORA, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

 

Dior Lip Glow Oil Spring 2020 Collection

By continuing using Dior Lip Glow Oil, your lips will become softer. The color is translucent, resembling a syrup-like finish. Juicy, healthy, soft and shiny lips.

Color revival technology allows you to enjoy the color that matches each lip so basically the same shade of Dior Lip Glow Oil can look different on every lip.

There are 6 colors in total including limited edition colors as well. In addition to pink and rosewood, which are perfect for natural makeup , fresh color variations such as vivid corals and berries are joining the collection.

RELATED: Dior Glow Vibes Spring 2020 Makeup Collection

 

The star of this collection is the Red Cherry shade which is a new transparent color developed after the luxuriously blended cherry oil.

RELATED: Dior Addict Lip Glow Shades Review, Swatches

All the new colors are compatible with Dior’s popular Dior Addict Lip Glow. You can layer any Dior Lip Glow Oil shade over Addict Lip Glow to create a three-dimensional effect and give beautiful color to the lips.

 

 

CLICK TO SHOP


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Urban Decay Naked Smoky Palette launches for Summer...

June 2, 2015

MAC Glitter Tripper Holiday 2018 Collection

December 19, 2018

Guerlain Spring 2017 Happy Glow Collection

December 6, 2016

Collistar Spring Summer 2013 Happy Birthday Collection –...

March 10, 2013

Lancome Rose Glow Custom Highlight Drop Review, Swatches,...

March 4, 2018

Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Lipstick Monogramming Service

March 7, 2017

YSL Rouge Volupte Shine Spring 2016 Collection

December 15, 2015

Guerlain Lingerie de Peau & Multi-Perfecting Concealer Fall...

August 17, 2016

Dior Cosmopolite 5 Couleurs Palettes for Fall 2015

May 30, 2015

Nude Lipsticks – Swatches, Photos

May 12, 2014

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.