Dior Lip Glow Oil Spring 2020 Collection is one of the newness of the next season. Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil is a new tint oil that will make your lips feel “pure and shiny”. The cherry oil will give you a transparent lip color with a moisturizing effect.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – January 2020 at SEPHORA, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Dior Lip Glow Oil Spring 2020 Collection

By continuing using Dior Lip Glow Oil, your lips will become softer. The color is translucent, resembling a syrup-like finish. Juicy, healthy, soft and shiny lips.

Color revival technology allows you to enjoy the color that matches each lip so basically the same shade of Dior Lip Glow Oil can look different on every lip.

There are 6 colors in total including limited edition colors as well. In addition to pink and rosewood, which are perfect for natural makeup , fresh color variations such as vivid corals and berries are joining the collection.

The star of this collection is the Red Cherry shade which is a new transparent color developed after the luxuriously blended cherry oil.

All the new colors are compatible with Dior’s popular Dior Addict Lip Glow. You can layer any Dior Lip Glow Oil shade over Addict Lip Glow to create a three-dimensional effect and give beautiful color to the lips.