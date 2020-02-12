Home Beauty Giorgio Armani Designer Essence-in-balm Mesh Cushion Spring 2020
Giorgio Armani Designer Essence-in-balm Mesh Cushion Spring 2020

February 12, 2020

Hello lovelies!

Giorgio Armani Designer Essence-in-balm Mesh Cushion represents a cushion innovation for maximum radiance, coverage and comfort while it has SPF 50.

AVAILABILITY

Japan Launch Date – 27 March 2020 | U.S. / UK Launch Date – TBA at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Saks, Neiman Marcus Selfridges, Escentual, Harrods

The new Giorgio Armani Designer Essence-in-balm Mesh Cushion features a blue compact case inspired by the Mediterranean Sea. This foundation creates that concept of a transparent skin as Giorgio Armani Beauty has discovered that the bluishness of the skin can affect translucent skin, and incorporates blue pigments.

It does offer a pretty good but natural coverage that evens out your skin tone, camouflages pores and imperfections, while giving skin a natural luster and brightness.

The texture is a watery, like a balm containing about 30% moisture. With SPF50 PA +++ Armani Foundation has the best protection ever, protecting your skin even in the summer months when you are worried about UV rays and sweat.

The downsize is the color range which is very but very minimalist to say the least at it features only 4 shades.

