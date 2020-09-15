Home Beauty MAC Frosted Firework Holiday 2020 Collection
MAC Frosted Firework Holiday 2020 Collection

by Tavia
Hello beauties!

MAC Frosted Firework Holiday 2020 Collection was inspired by the winter fireworks that appear on the sky just like in fairy tales. The surprise, joy, and beauty of “winter fireworks” are expressed with glittering color items. The new products that color the eyes, mouth, and cheeks are all in glittering colors, perfect for gorgeous party makeup.

Japan Launch Date – 16 October 2020 | U.S. / UK Launch Date – October 2020 at MAC Cosmetics, MAC UK | soon at Nordstrom, MAC , Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Selfridges ,Harrods

 

MAC Frosted Firework Holiday 2020 Collection

I see pink packaging so I’m definitely picking a few products from this collection. I may skip the lip products this time and look towards those new highlighters and eyeshadows. Even the duo eye pencils look tempting.

Extra Dimension Foil Eyeshadow – Limited Edition

SHADES:

  • Firework The Room
  • Silver Bells
  • Sparktacular
  • Explosive Chemistry
  • Cooler Than Being Cool

MAC Holiday 2020 Extra Dimension Foil Eyeshadow

Powerpoint Eye Pencil Duo – Limited Edition

MAC PowerPoint Eye Pencil Duo is an eye pencil that combines two pearl colors. While emphasizing the impression of the eyes, you can add a natural shine and finish the metallic eyes with a trendy feeling.

SHADES:

  • TBA / Be Cool BB
  • Zenyth / Can You Chill
  • TBA / TBA

MAC Powerpoint Eye Pencil Duo

Lipstick – Limited Edition

SHADES:

  • Once Bitten
  • Ice Shy
  • Ice, Ice Baby !
  • Heart Goes Boom
  • #Snow Filter

MAC Holiday 2020 Lipstick

Lipglass – Limited Edition

SHADES:

  • Spark Joy !
  • Twingies !
  • Break the Ice
  • Snow in Love
  • Set Me Off

MAC Holiday 2020 Lipglass

Extra Dimension Skinfinish – Limited Edition

SHADES:

  • Let It Glow
  • TBA

MAC Holiday 2020 Extra Dimension Skinfinish

 
