Hello beauties!

MAC Frosted Firework Holiday 2020 Collection was inspired by the winter fireworks that appear on the sky just like in fairy tales. The surprise, joy, and beauty of “winter fireworks” are expressed with glittering color items. The new products that color the eyes, mouth, and cheeks are all in glittering colors, perfect for gorgeous party makeup.



Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases.

Japan Launch Date – 16 October 2020 | U.S. / UK Launch Date – October 2020 at MAC Cosmetics, MAC UK | soon at Nordstrom, MAC , Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Selfridges ,Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

MAC Frosted Firework Holiday 2020 Collection

I see pink packaging so I’m definitely picking a few products from this collection. I may skip the lip products this time and look towards those new highlighters and eyeshadows. Even the duo eye pencils look tempting.

RELATED: MAC Double Gleam Honor of Kings Extra Dimension Skinfinish Review, Swatches, Makeup Look

Extra Dimension Foil Eyeshadow – Limited Edition



SHADES:

Firework The Room

Silver Bells

Sparktacular

Explosive Chemistry

Cooler Than Being Cool



Powerpoint Eye Pencil Duo – Limited Edition

MAC PowerPoint Eye Pencil Duo is an eye pencil that combines two pearl colors. While emphasizing the impression of the eyes, you can add a natural shine and finish the metallic eyes with a trendy feeling.

RELATED: MAC Mosaic Masterpiece Whisper of Gilt Extra Dimension Skinfinish Review, Swatch

SHADES:

TBA / Be Cool BB

Zenyth / Can You Chill

TBA / TBA

Lipstick – Limited Edition



SHADES:

Once Bitten

Ice Shy

Ice, Ice Baby !

Heart Goes Boom

#Snow Filter

Lipglass – Limited Edition

SHADES:

Spark Joy !

Twingies !

Break the Ice

Snow in Love

Set Me Off

Extra Dimension Skinfinish – Limited Edition

SHADES:

Let It Glow

TBA