MAC Frosted Firework Holiday 2020 Collection Gift Sets will drop after the MAC Frosted Firework Holiday 2020 Collection in October. To be honest this year’s Gifting Collection looks just like last’s year and the year before, the same sets just different packaging and shades. MAC Holiday 2020 collections have become so predictable that is quite boring!

Japan Launch Date – 23 October 2020 | U.S. / UK Launch Date – October 2020 at MAC Cosmetics, MAC UK | soon at Nordstrom, MAC , Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Selfridges ,Harrods

MAC Frosted Firework Holiday 2020 Collection Gift Sets

Surefire Hit Mini Lipstick x 12 Vault – Limited Edition

Like every year during the Holiday season MAC releases a Lipstick Vault featuring 12 mini lippies. The colors vary from red, coral to pink and brown.

MAC Rocket to Fame 12 Eye Shadow Palette – Limited Edition

Rocket to Fame Eyeshadow is a 12-color set eyeshadow palette with the image of a “constellation”. With different textures from matte, satin, and frost, we have selected carefully colors that imitate dazzling constellations. The package is a glittering pink color that will make you feel better just by holding it.



Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio – Limited Edition

Light Version includes the following shades: Glitzed Out, There She Glows, Out on the Tinseltown

Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio – Limited Edition

Medium Deep Version includes the following shades: Gold Me Closer, Desire Fire, Call Me Sugar Plum

Wow Factor Eye Kit – Limited Edition

This set contains a full size mascara and two Extra Dimension Eyeshadows in Frost Without U and Caught You Glistening.

Firelit Kit Gold – Limited Edition

Features one 143SES Medium Face Fan Brush along with an Extra Dimension Skinfinish. There will be two sets, one with a pink makeup bag and the other one with a silver makeup bag.

I don’t know yet if the highlighter colors will be different for each set because from the promo photos they look the same to me. I’ll be updating with more info soon.

MAC Lipstick Trio – Limited Edition

Bubble Burst Ornament Velvet Teddy – Limited Edition

Includes a mini-size lipstick in Velvet Teddy.



Bubble Burst Ornament Ruby Woo Tokyo – Limited Edition

Includes a mini-size lipstick in Ruby Woo.

MAC Holiday 2020 Brush Set

Firework It Lip Kit – Limited Edition

There will be two sets available in Rose Gold and Silver original MAC makeup bag. Each set will include a lipstick, lip glass and lip pencil. Which one do you prefer?

These MAC Lip Sets are available every year and honestly I wish MAC would come up with something new. It’s becoming quite boring in my opinion. One kit is in deep berry shades while the other features coral shades.