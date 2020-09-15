Home Beauty MAC Frosted Firework Holiday 2020 Collection Gift Sets
MAC Frosted Firework Holiday 2020 Collection Gift Sets

by Tavia
Hello beauties!

MAC Frosted Firework Holiday 2020 Collection Gift Sets will drop after the MAC Frosted Firework Holiday 2020 Collection in October. To be honest this year’s Gifting Collection looks just like last’s year and the year before, the same sets just different packaging and shades. MAC Holiday 2020 collections have become so predictable that is quite boring!

Mac Holiday 2020 Lipstick Set

AVAILABILITY

Japan Launch Date – 23 October 2020 | U.S. / UK Launch Date – October 2020 at MAC Cosmetics, MAC UK | soon at Nordstrom, MAC , Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Selfridges ,Harrods

 

MAC Frosted Firework Holiday 2020 Collection Gift Sets

Surefire Hit Mini Lipstick x 12 Vault – Limited Edition

Like every year during the Holiday season MAC releases a Lipstick Vault featuring 12 mini lippies. The colors vary from red, coral to pink and brown.

Mac Holiday 2020 Lipstick

MAC Rocket to Fame 12 Eye Shadow Palette – Limited Edition

Rocket to Fame Eyeshadow is a 12-color set eyeshadow palette with the image of a “constellation”. With different textures from matte, satin, and frost, we have selected carefully colors that imitate dazzling constellations. The package is a glittering pink color that will make you feel better just by holding it.

MAC Holiday 2020 Eyeshadow Palette

Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio – Limited Edition

  • Light Version includes the following shades: Glitzed Out, There She Glows, Out on the Tinseltown

MAC Holiday 2020 ExtraDimension Skinfinish Trio Light

Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio – Limited Edition

  • Medium Deep Version includes the following shades: Gold Me Closer, Desire Fire, Call Me Sugar Plum

MAC Holiday 2020 ExtraDimension Skinfinish Trio Deep

Wow Factor Eye Kit – Limited Edition

This set contains a full size mascara and two Extra Dimension Eyeshadows in Frost Without U and Caught You Glistening.

MAC Holiday 2020 Eyeshadow Mascara Set

Firelit Kit Gold – Limited Edition

Features one 143SES Medium Face Fan Brush along with an Extra Dimension Skinfinish. There will be two sets, one with a pink makeup bag and the other one with a silver makeup bag.

MAC Holiday 2020 Highlighter Brush

I don’t know yet if the highlighter colors will be different for each set because from the promo photos they look the same to me. I’ll be updating with more info soon.

MAC Holiday 2020 ExtraDimension Skinfinish Brush

MAC Lipstick Trio – Limited Edition

MAC Holiday 2020 Lipstick Trio

Bubble Burst Ornament Velvet Teddy – Limited Edition

Includes a mini-size lipstick in Velvet Teddy.

MAC Holiday 2020 Lipstick Decoration

Bubble Burst Ornament Ruby Woo Tokyo – Limited Edition

Includes a mini-size lipstick in Ruby Woo.

MAC Holiday 2020 Mini Lipstick

MAC Holiday 2020 Brush Set

RELATED: MAC Frosted Firework Holiday 2020 Collection

MAC Holiday 2020 Brush Set

Firework It Lip Kit – Limited Edition

There will be two sets available in Rose Gold and Silver original MAC makeup bag. Each set will include a lipstick, lip glass and lip pencil. Which one do you prefer?

MAC Holiday 2020 Lip Set Pink

These MAC Lip Sets are available every year and honestly I wish MAC would come up with something new. It’s becoming quite boring in my opinion. One kit is in deep berry shades while the other features coral shades.

MAC Holiday 2020 Lip Set Coral

1 comment
0
1 comment

SusanG September 16, 2020 - 12:19 am

The packaging, particularly the embossing, on these products is so pretty. I’ll likely take a look when the launch appears online.

Reply

