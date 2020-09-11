Hello beauties!

If you want to find out everything about Laura Mercier Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection along with the gifts sets then keep on reading. There are quite a few new products launching that may interest you. 🙂

U.S. Launch Date – October / November 2020 at Nordstrom, Saks, SEPHORA, Liberty London, Selfridges, Feel Unique, John Lewis, Harrods | Japan Launch Date – first part on 28 October & second part on 11 November 2020

Laura Mercier Holiday 2020 Collection & Gift Sets

Laura Mercier 2020 Christmas is inspired by “ballet”. We develop gorgeous cosmetics that are reminiscent of beautiful ballerinas with their spines stretched from head to toe. The entire collection is composed of two parts which will launch separately. I don’t have yet the information for U.S. market so I don’t know the exact launch dates and schedule of how this collection will unfold.



Eye & Cheek Essentials Palette – Limited Edition (November 2020)

The highlight of the collection is The Eye and Cheek Essentials Palette, which combines 15 eyeshadows and 4 face colors. When you open the pink palette, you will find unique colors from light to deep, matte to shimmer finishes. A removable mirror is also included, so you can easily do your make up. All the colors are limited edition.



Prima Ballerina Mini Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition (October 2020)



Of particular note is the limited edition Christmas-only product, which is a “mini size” of Laura Mercier’s popular cosmetics. The “Prima Ballerina Mini Eyeshadow Palette”, a collection of pink-tone eyeshadows, is a mini-sized eyeshadow palette that is convenient to carry around.

Night Cheek Palette – Limited Edition (November 2020)

This new palette ( 3 x 6g) has an attractive package with a ribbon of pointed shoes, just like a ballerina. The set contains 3 shades: highlighter, blusher and bronzer.

Beauty Essential Brush Collection – Limited Edition (October 2020)

Contains: Fan powder brush Travel size, Cheek color brush Travel size, Smoky eyeliner brush Travel size, All over eye color brush Travel size, Eye cream brush Travel size.

Pirouette Illuminator (12g) – Limited Edition (October 2020)

Mini Size Caviar Stick Set – Limited Edition (November 2020)

One of Laura Mercier’s iconic cosmetics, “Caviar Stick,” is now available in a mini size. It is a versatile item that can be used as you like, for blending, blurring and lining. For Christmas 2020, four mini sizes including limited colors will be combined into one. A wide variety of matte shimmer chrome and textures are available.

Contains:

02 AMETHYST

33 MAGNETIC PINK

2024 INTENSE ROSEGOLD

19 AU NATUREL

Grand Overture Mini Caviar Stick Quartet – Limited Edition (November 2020)

Contains:



33 MAGNETIC PINK

19 AU NATUREL

31 INTENSE MOONLIGHT

09 ROSE GOLD

Lip Lumiere Luminous Shear Lip Tint – Limited Edition (November 2020)



The ballet-inspired lip balm “Lip Lumiere Luminous Shear Lip Tint” with plenty of pearls and glitter is a noteworthy item. When applied on the lips, spreads smoothly and gives a brilliant shine and sparkle. The colors are 01 Pink, 02 Peach, and 03 Berry. Each has glitter that is considered to be compatible with the base color.

Loose Setting Powder Translucent Mini (9.3 g) – Limited Edition

Kisses From The Balcony Mini Lip Glace Collection – Limited Edition (October 2020)



Mini size lip gloss that colors your lips with a fascinating luster. The “Kisses From The Balcony Mini Lip Glace Collection” is a color selection that is perfect for Christmas parties and is packed with four colors, from pale pink to dull red shades. Three of them are limited colors.

Pure Canvas Primer Set – Limited Edition (October 2020)

Features 3 primers (25 ml each) for Blurring, Hydrating and Illuminating.

Ambre Vanille Set – Limited Edition (October 2020)

Includes:

Body Cream 200 ml

Body Wash 100 ml

Ambre Vanille Eau de Toilette 50 ml

Body Cream Set – Limited Edition (October 2020)

Features 4 body creams (60 ml each) of different scents like Ambre Vanille, Fresh Fig, Creme Brulee and Almond Coconut.

Hand Cream Set – Limited Edition (October 2020)

Features 4 hand creams (30 g each) with different scents of Ambre Vanilla, Fresh Fig, Almond Coconut and Creme Brulee.