Hello beauties!

Laura Mercier Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection just launched so get ready for a bunch of treats like makeup palettes, travel sets and all kinds of makeup goodies.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Macy’s | soon at Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Saks, Liberty London, Selfridges, Feel Unique, John Lewis, Harrods

Laura Mercier Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection

The Full Canvas Eye & Cheek Essentials – Limited Edition – $120.00 This limited edition, all-in-one palette has everything you need to create a full canvas of endless artistry looks for any occasion. This artistry-curated palette is filled with 15 eyeshadows that range from light to full-on pigment and matte to shimmer shades. Bronze, blush and highlight with universally flattering cheek colors. Express your artistry with this versatile palette. 15 eye colors: Matte Choco, Charcoal Shimmer, Electric Silver, Golden Orange, Avant Taupe, Gilded Frost, Copper Stark, Noirest, Gold Décor, Platinum Lights, Matte Black, Platinum Smoke, Bronze Royale, Bronze Art, Raspberry Wine

4 cheek colors: Platinum Glow, Bronze Glow, Rose Blush, Rose Glow

Fine Art Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $42.00 This limited-edition eye shadow palette features eight shimmering shades to create endless festive holiday looks. Paint the town and light up your holiday with universally flattering, light-reflecting sateen-shimmer shades that add dimension and enhance brightness. The shades range from light to full-on pigment and are easily blendable. The sleek palette includes a large mirror. Compact artwork was designed and illustrated by Kelly Beeman.

Paint with Light Illuminator Trio – Limited Edition – $52.00 A limited edition trio of long-wearing, buildable, and versatile highlighting powders. Multi-use, multidimensional highlighting powder brings customizable light to face, eyes, and decolletage. Devotion

Inspiration

Rouge Essentiel Silky Crème Lipstick – Limited Edition – $32.00 Rouge Ultime – red

The Caviar Vault Eye Colour Collection – Limited Edition – $200.00 A limited-edition set of 10 cult-favorite Caviar Sticks. These extremely versatile eyeshadow sticks deliver effortless application and intense, buildable color for up to a 12-hour wear. Express your artistry and create an endless number of eye looks with these 10 pigment-rich shades in both creamy shimmer and matte finishes. Rosegold, Amethyst, Moonlight, Au Naturel, Blossom, Vanilla Kiss, Cocoa, Orchid, Sandglow, Tuxedo

Eyes of Gold Mini Caviar Stick Collection – Limited Edition – $39.00 A limited-edition set of four long-lasting, creamy eyeshadow sticks that can also line, highlight and create smoky looks. Rosegold, Copper, Burnished Bronze, Cocoa

Velour Seduction Lip Duet – Limited Edition – $28.00 Extreme color. Extreme matte. Extreme control. This limited-edition set of two matte lipsticks is so seductive in color and texture. Mattifying powders and silky conditioners envelop your lips in the softness and comfort of velour. This duo provides intense color with a dramatic matte finish. The sleek slimline design applies with precision artistry. Dominate

Fresh

Lip Artiste Lip Duet – Limited Edition – $38.00 A sophisticated duo featuring a perfectly paired lipstick and lip liner. Rouge Essentiel Silky Crème Lipstick fuses high-impact color with weightless decadence for the ultimate sensation in lip color. The custom-curved bullet envelops lips to help deliver intense color in one silky swipe. Paired with Longwear Lip Liner, you’ll have a perfectly defined lip that lasts. Red: Rouge Ultime/Crimson

Nude: Nu Prefere/Rosewood

Caviar Duet Mascara & Shadow Set – Limited Edition – $29.00 A limited edition set featuring a full size Caviar Volume Panoramic Mascara complemented by a mini Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Rosegold.